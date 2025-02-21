Sanofi Consumer share price slips 4% on weak Q4 results; check details here

Sanofi Consumer share price: were under pressure on Friday, February 21, 2025, as the scrip fell as much as 3.57 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,595.15 per share. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare shares were under pressure on Friday, February 21, 2025, as the scrip fell as much as 3.57 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,595.15 per share.

The fall in Sanofi Consumer share price came after the company posted a weak performance in the financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2024.

Sanofi Consumer’s net profit dropped 34.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 44.3 crore in the Q4, from Rs 67.9 crore a year ago.

The revenue dropped 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 170.7 crore in Q4, from Rs 224.6 crore in Q4 of last year.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) plunged 30.6 per cent annually to Rs 61.1 crore in Q4, from Rs 89.5 crore in same period last year.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 350 basis points (bps) to 36.4 per cent in Q4, from 39.9 per cent in Q4 last year.

Sanofi Consumer Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 55 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2024, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

However, the company said that it shall inform in due course the record date / book closure for payment of dividend.

About Sanofi Consumer

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company, which offers science-based products and solutions.

The company offers products including allergy products, pain products, digestive wellness products, cough, cold, and flu products and physical and mental wellness products

The market capitalisation of Sanofi Consumer is Rs 10,845.81, according to BSE.