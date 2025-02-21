Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sanofi Consumer share price slips 4% on weak Q4 results; check details here

Sanofi Consumer share price slips 4% on weak Q4 results; check details here

The fall in Sanofi Consumer share price came after the company posted a weak performance in the financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2024

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sanofi Consumer share price: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare shares were under pressure on Friday, February 21, 2025, as the scrip fell as much as 3.57 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,595.15 per share. 
 
The fall in Sanofi Consumer share price came after the company posted a weak performance in the financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2024.
 
Sanofi Consumer’s net profit dropped 34.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 44.3 crore in the Q4, from Rs 67.9 crore a year ago.
 
The revenue dropped 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 170.7 crore in Q4, from Rs 224.6 crore in Q4 of last year.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) plunged 30.6 per cent annually to Rs 61.1 crore in Q4, from Rs 89.5 crore in same period last year.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 350 basis points (bps) to 36.4 per cent in Q4, from 39.9 per cent in Q4 last year.

Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra slips 6%, sharpest fall in 7 months; tanks 17% in 2 wks

JSW Energy shares surge 15% in 4 sessions; analysts see up to 51% upside

Century Plyboards shares gain 9% in trade; here's what's driving rally

Rs 420 cr-order from MoD lifts Action Construction Equipment share 2%

Why opal glass maker La Opala RG shares soared 13% in trade today? Details

 
Sanofi Consumer Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 55 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2024, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 
 
However, the company said that it shall inform in due course the record date / book closure for payment of dividend.
 
About Sanofi Consumer
 
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company, which offers science-based products and solutions. 
 
The company offers products including allergy products, pain products, digestive wellness products, cough, cold, and flu products and physical and mental wellness products
 
The market capitalisation of Sanofi Consumer is Rs 10,845.81, according to BSE.
 
At 11:03 AM, Sanofi Consumer share was trading 1.18 per cent lower at Rs 4,709.30. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 75,303.02 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HP Telecom India IPO Day 2; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs trade lower; Nifty Auto drops 2%; Financials, FMCG, IT weigh

Gold strategy on February 21: Support at Rs 84,800, Resistance at Rs 87,770

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Swasth Foodtech India IPO Day 2; subscription rises 2.5x, GMP at 11%

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexShare priceshare marketMarket trends

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story