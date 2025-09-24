Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand?

Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Prime Focus shares have gained 40 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 3 per cent

Prime Focus shares rose 4.1 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹203.7 per share. At 10:32 AM, Prime Focus’ share price was trading 3.89 per cent higher at ₹203.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 81,852.23.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,297.92 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹203.7 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹85.
 
Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Prime Focus shares have gained 40 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s rise of 3 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Prime Focus shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the issuance of over 18.79 crore new equity shares at ₹120 each (including a premium) to various allottees, including a promoter group entity (A2R Holdings) and several non-promoter investors. This increases the company's paid-up equity share capital.
 
 
“We would like to inform you that the board of the company on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, approved and allotted 18,79,40,531 (Eighteen Crores Seventy Nine Lakhs Forty Thousand Five Hundred Thirty One) fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of INR 1/- each (“Equity Shares”) at an issue price of INR 120/- (including premium of INR 119/-) on a preferential basis through circular resolution to the following allottees in this tranche,” the filling read. 

As a result of this share allotment, the company’s shares have increased from ₹58,75,59,017 (58,75,59,017 shares of ₹1 each) to ₹ 77,54,99,548 (77,54,99,548 shares of ₹1 each).  ALSO READ: Dilip Buildcon shares gain 5% as JV secures ₹1,115-crore contract 
Consequent to the above preferential allotment through share swap as detailed above, Prime Focus has acquired a total of 12.53 per cent in DNEG (directly). In addition, after shareholder approval, its subsidiary PF World Ltd purchased a further 1.03 per cent stake in DNEG from A2R Holdings (a promoter group entity) on September 23, 2025. As a result, Prime Focus’ overall stake in DNEG has risen to 88.28 per cent.
 
Prime Focus has established its niche globally as a premier one-stop destination for post-production services. Its offerings include innovative solutions in post-production, creativity, and technology. With an unwavering focus on becoming a prominent independent service provider, Prime Focus relentlessly strived to strengthen its brand equity and achieve global expansion through a strategic approach focused on acquiring key businesses.

