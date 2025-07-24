Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth

The company's profit after tax stood at ₹520 crore in the April-June quarter of previous financial year

SBI Life Insurance

The total income of the company improved to ₹38,696 crore as against ₹34,392 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 14 per cent growth in net profit to ₹590 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year.

The company's profit after tax stood at ₹520 crore in the April-June quarter of previous financial year.

The total income of the company improved to ₹38,696 crore as against ₹34,392 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

New business premium of the insurance firm rose to ₹7,270 crore during the period under review compared to ₹7,033 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

 

Its renewal premium has increased 24 per cent to ₹10,550 crore as against ₹8,540 crore in the the corresponding period ended on June 30, 2024.

Also Read

State Bank of India, SBI

₹25K cr SBI QIP draws bids worth ₹1 trn; LIC, domestic MFs lead chargepremium

D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF

SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life, Vidyaniti acquire 4.25% stake in NHIT for Rs 1,100 crore

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance

Shift in product mix will continue in FY26: SBI Life Insurance MD & CEOpremium

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

SBI Cards or SBI Life: Which stock should you buy post Q4 results?

Asset Under Management (AUM) grew 15 per cent from ₹4,14,770 crore as on June 30, 2024 to ₹4,75,810 crore as on June 30, 2025 with debt-equity mix of 60:40, it said.

The company's net worth increased 15 per cent from ₹15,570 crore as on June 30, 2024 to ₹17,830 crore as on June 30, 2025, it added.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Amit Jhingran as the MD & Chief Executive Officer for the period commencing from October 1, 2025 to January 31, 2027 on the basis of recommendation of the board nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of members of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility

UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

Indian bank

Indian Bank posts 24% rise in Q1 net profit, asset quality improves

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

Indian Bank

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Topics : SBI Life Insurance Q1 results sbi Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon