Sebi chief urges redefining independent directors' role for accountability

Capital markets regulator Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday called for redefining the role of independent directors, emphasising that they must be regarded and treated as stewards of accountability.

"We cannot continue to view them as honorary appointees or friendly critics. They must be viewed and treated as stewards of accountability," Pandey said while addressing the 2025 Annual Directors' Conclave.

According to him, this transformation requires a change in multiple areas. Independent directors must feel free to dissent and be well-versed in emerging risks such as AI governance, cyber threats, and ESG disclosures. Their orientation should be ongoing, rather than limited to a one-time induction.

Pandey stressed the need for broader diversity in board composition, drawing talent from varied sectors, younger professionals, regional voices, and individuals outside familiar networks. ALSO READ: Sebi proposes relaxing educational qualification criteria for IAs, RAs "A board that never disagrees is not aligned - it's asleep. Divergent views, when rooted in purpose and mutual respect, strengthen the board. They test assumptions, lead to deeper discussions, and enable constructive decision-making," he stated. He outlined a vision for "shaping tomorrow's board", which involves shifting the focus from compliance to culture and embracing technology for smarter governance. Governance, he said, is no longer just about policies but about tone, behaviour, and values in action.