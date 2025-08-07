Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Registration to education, Sebi proposes more relaxations for IAs, RAs

Registration to education, Sebi proposes more relaxations for IAs, RAs

Market regulator proposes to ease IA, RA registration and fee rules, broaden eligibility to all graduates, and allow past data sharing with client consent

Sebi

However, applicants from other streams would still be required to pass certification examinations conducted by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM). | File Image

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed a slew of relaxations for investment advisors (IAs) and research analysts (RAs), including those relating to educational qualifications, provision of past performance data, and details sought during registration.
 
IAs and RAs may be allowed to share past performance data — along with relevant disclaimers — only with clients who specifically request it, and on a one-on-one basis. The market regulator had earlier introduced a performance verification agency to validate such claims amid concerns of misleading information.
 
The applicable period for sharing such past data would be limited to the time before the agency’s operationalisation.
 
 
Under the proposed norms, graduates from any discipline — including engineering and law — will also be eligible to apply for IA and RA registration. At present, only graduates in finance, business management, accountancy, commerce, economics, and capital markets are considered eligible.
 
However, applicants from other streams would still be required to pass certification examinations conducted by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

Also Read

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey (centre) during the APMI annual conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday (PHOTO: PTI)

Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey denies ban on weekly options expiry

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi issues new norms for MIIs to review or waive regulatory penalties

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi plans to ease related-party transaction rules for big companiespremium

NSE

NSE pays markets regulator Sebi $4.6 million to settle data sharing case

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes stricter norms for green bond reviewers to curb conflicts

 
Another key proposal is to allow NISM to accredit educational programmes of external organisations as an alternative to the applicable NISM certification exams.
 
Sebi has also proposed allowing investment advisors to provide second opinions to clients on pre-distributed assets, which are currently not covered under the fee-based advisory norms. IAs would be permitted to charge a fee for such services, capped at 2.5 per cent of the asset value per annum.
 
The regulator has further proposed measures to ease the transition from an individual investment advisor to a non-individual advisor, which becomes mandatory upon reaching 300 clients.
 
Other measures proposed to simplify the IA registration process include doing away with the requirement to provide address proofs of multiple persons and eliminating the need to furnish details of office space, equipment, research software, and other infrastructure.
 
Additionally, applicants will no longer be required to submit credit reports or CIBIL scores, nor provide net worth statements, assets and liabilities details, or income tax returns.
 
Sebi had recently overhauled the IA and RA regulations, significantly easing the registration process and associated requirements. The latest proposals continue this trend of regulatory simplification.
 

More From This Section

Britannia Industries

Easing commodity prices likely to support margins of Britannia Industriespremium

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee posts marginal gains despite Trump tariffs; ends higher at 87.70/$

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock market close highlights: Sensex gains 812 pts from low, snaps 2-day losing run; NSDL zooms 20%

pharma, tariff

Smallcap pharma stock hits 52-week low, slips 8% on Q1 loss. Do you own?

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon