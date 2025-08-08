Biocon share price today: Shares of biopharmaceutical company, Biocon, plunged over 4 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹348.3.

The selling at the counter came a day after the company released its earnings for the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Biocon Q1FY26 earnings

The biopharma company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, surged 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,942 crore, as compared to ₹3,433 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. However, on a sequential basis, revenues were down by 11 per cent. Net profit for the quarter fell over 95 per cent in Q1FY26 to ₹31.4 crore as against ₹660 crore reported in the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026.