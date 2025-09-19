Sebi eases process of transferring securities from nominee to legal heir

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday simplified the process of transferring securities from a nominee to the legal heir.

Currently, when a nominee transfers securities to a legal heir, the transaction may sometimes be treated as a "transfer" and assessed for capital gains tax.

However, under Section 47(iii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, such transmission is exempt and should not attract tax. While the nominee can claim a refund later, this causes unnecessary inconvenience.

To resolve this, a Working Group consulted the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and recommended the use of a new reporting code "TLH" (Transmission to Legal Heirs). This code will help ensure such transfers are correctly reported and not taxed as capital gains.