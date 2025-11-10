Home / Markets / News / Sebi expert group on conflict of interest submits its report to chairman

Sebi expert group on conflict of interest submits its report to chairman

The development marks a potential step towards tightening governance norms at the regulator. The report was handed over at Sebi Bhavan in Mumbai on November 10, Sebi said in a press release

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
The terms of reference for the HLC were to review existing policies and frameworks on conflict of interest and disclosures to identify gaps or ambiguities. | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The high-level committee (HLC) on conflict of interest, disclosures and related matters for members and officials of Sebi has submitted its final report to Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
 
The development marks a potential step towards tightening governance norms at the regulator. The report was handed over at Sebi Bhavan in Mumbai on November 10, Sebi said in a press release.
 
The market regulator had constituted the HLC at its March 24 board meeting to comprehensively review provisions governing conflict of interest and the disclosure of property, investments and liabilities by its members and officials.
 
The move came amid allegations of conflict of interest raised by now-defunct Hindenburg Research against former chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
 
The committee was chaired by Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, with Injeti Srinivas, former secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and ex-IFSCA chairman, as vice-chairman.
 
The terms of reference for the HLC were to review existing policies and frameworks on conflict of interest and disclosures to identify gaps or ambiguities.
 
Further, to recommend a stronger framework to prevent, mitigate and manage conflicts of interest — covering new recusal policies, expanded disclosure requirements, restrictions on investments, digital recordkeeping and more.
 
The HLC was also tasked with proposing mechanisms for the public to raise concerns and submit complaints regarding conflicts of interest and disclosures, including a defined process for examination.
 
The HLC’s recommendations and their potential adoption are expected to set new standards for transparency and accountability at Sebi, impacting its governance structure going forward, said experts.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt bond yields decline on hopes of RBI's support through bond purchases

Premium

Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Premium

Bolt.Earth eyes FY27 profitability, plans IPO in 2027-28 amid EV boom

BHEL hits 52-week high, stock soars 18% in 10 days; Should you buy or hold?

Stock Market close: Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak; IT shares outperform; VIX down 2%

Topics :SEBISebi board meetingSebi normsHCL TechnologiesTuhin Kanta Pandey

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story