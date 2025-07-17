Sebi fines Prabhudas Lilladher ₹11 lakh for violating market norms

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a fine of ₹11 lakh on Prabhudas Lilladher after finding the financial services firm in violation of several regulatory provisions, including misuse of client funds and incorrect margin reporting.

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) along with the exchanges NSE, BSE and MCX carried out a comprehensive joint inspection of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

The inspection period was from April 1, 2021, to October 31, 2022.

One of the major findings was the alleged misuse of client funds on three occasions, where the net available balance (G) was negative, peaking at a shortfall of ₹1.89 crore, thereby violating breach of market norms, the regulator said in the order on Wednesday.

Further, violations included incorrect reporting of peak ledger balance in cash & cash equivalent, client registration process, and analysis of weekly enhanced supervision data, as per the order. Additionally, Sebi also found that the broker (Prabhudas Lilladher) had transferred securities worth ₹1.30 crore of 91 credit balance clients to "client unpaid securities accounts" and overstated its net worth by ₹31 lakh. Accordingly, the markets watchdog concluded that the violations were established and imposed a penalty of ₹11 lakh for violating Stock Brokers rules, Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, and Sebi circulars. In a separate order passed on Wednesday, the regulator slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on Mumbai-based Nuvama Wealth and Investment for violations of various regulatory provisions, including incorrect reporting of client funds, and lapses in cybersecurity compliance.