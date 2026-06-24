Sebi introduces lighter certification framework for non-core staff

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday introduced a lighter certification framework for sales and non-core staff in investment advisory roles to ensure ease of doing business.

The initiative streamlines requirements for employees managing client relations, thereby reducing the compliance burden on firms.

"Based on the feedback from market participants and as a step towards ease of doing business, it has been decided to specify a lighter NISM certification module for PAIA, such as sales staff, relationship managers and other staff, who only perform sales and other non-core services," Sebi said in its circular.

These staff have contacts with the client but are not directly associated or involved in investment advice-related aspects, it added.