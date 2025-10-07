Sebi lifts trading curbs on an individual in V Marc India IPO case

Sebi on Tuesday revoked all restrictions imposed on an individual in connection with alleged irregularities in the initial public offering of V Marc India Ltd, after its investigation found no evidence of the individual's involvement.

"... revoke all the directions issued vide the interim order qua Ms Rekha Kurani with immediate effect," Sebi's whole-time member (WTM) Amarjeet Singh said in the order.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had passed an interim order in February 2024, restraining 12 entities, including Rekha Kurani from securities market and directed them to deposit their alleged wrongful gains.

Additionally, the regulator had impounded wrongful gains of Rs 6.38 crore made by some of the entities from the manipulative scheme.