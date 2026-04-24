Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes easing rules on handling unpaid client securities framework

Sebi proposes easing rules on handling unpaid client securities framework

Sebi proposes changes to simplify rules on handling unpaid client securities, aiming to reduce operational complexity while maintaining safeguards for investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed changes to the framework governing the handling of clients’ unpaid securities by trading and clearing members.
 
At present, unpaid securities are required to be transferred to a separate client account or pledged in favour of brokers, with strict timelines for either release to clients upon payment or liquidation in case of default. These provisions were introduced earlier to prevent misuse of client assets and ensure segregation of securities.
 
The latest proposals aim to revisit these norms to make the system more efficient while maintaining safeguards for investors.
 
The changes are aimed at streamlining existing processes and reducing operational complexity in dealing with securities that remain unpaid after trades.
 
The move is part of a series of consultation papers issued by Sebi in recent months to simplify regulatory frameworks, eliminate redundancies, and improve compliance ease across market participants.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves up $2.36 billion, led by foreign currency assets

Indian IT cos near-term outlook muted; clients cut spending, AI risks mount

JP Morgan downgrades India to neutral amid earnings woes, lack of AI plays

JPMorgan downgrades India to 'neutral' on valuations, earnings risks

Infosys slips 7% to 52-week low on weak FY27 guidance, AI deflation fears

Topics :SEBISecuritiesSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story