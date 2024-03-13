Sensex sheds 850 pts, Nifty tests 22,000: Key factors behind today's crash

Stock market updates on March 13: Bears prowled on Dalal Street on Wednesday, March 13, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices falling over 1 per cent in intraday trade today, and the broader indices witnessing a fall of up to 4.5 per cent.





At the headline level, the BSE Sensex index tumbled 888 points during the day, breaking below the 73,000-mark. The Nifty50 also breached the 22,000 level, declining over 350 points.

In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap index plunged 4.5 per cent (1,956 points) intraday, and the BSE MidCap declined 3.9 per cent.

“Investors should focus on the sustained weakness in the broader market, particularly the small-cap segment. The excessive valuations in these segments, driven by the irrational exuberance of retail investors, has been a concern for many months now. But it has taken the strong message from the regulator Sebi to trigger a correction. Persistent selling, along with actions from mutual funds, indicate there is more pain ahead,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.







Selling in broader markets: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been scrutinizing flows into mid, and small-cap stocks amid a massive rally in the segment over the past few years.



On Monday, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said there are pockets of froth in the market.





“Some call it a bubble. It may not be appropriate to allow that bubble to keep growing because when it bursts, they impact investors adversely,” she said at an event. READ ABOUT IT HERE





She further said the regulator has observed signs of manipulation at both the trading and issuance levels in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) space.



On Tuesday, the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 100 Index slipped into ‘correction’ territory. A fall of 10 per cent or more from a recent high is termed ‘correction’. READ MORE

Declining close to 2 per cent for a second day, the Nifty Smallcap 100 hit an intraday low of 15,011, shedding 1,681 points, or 10.1 per cent, since logging an intraday peak of 16,692 on February 8. The index is still up 62 per cent in the past year.



Profit booking in large-caps: 26 of 30 Sensex stocks, and 46 of 50 Nifty stock were reeling under pressure on Wednesday. PowerGrid, and Adani Enterprises shed 6 per cent each, Adani Ports 5.5 per cent, Coal India 5.4 per cent, and NTPC 5 per cent.







That apart, Tata Steel, ONGC, Titan, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, and Bajaj Auto declined in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

Technical outlook: The Nifty index has a formidable resistance between 22,410 and 22,450, which poses a challenge to any upward momentum.



“Should the Nifty falter below 22,300, renewed weakness is anticipated, albeit with some support anticipated around the 22,200-mark. If the Nifty fails to hold above 22,200, the potential for a downturn towards 21,860 becomes increasingly plausible,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.