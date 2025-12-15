SEPC shares soar 13% on ₹3,300-crore mining project JV; details here
SEPC shares rose 13 per cent on Monday after it secured its entry into a ₹3,300-crore mining consortium project,with an estimated project tenure of around 10 yearsSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of small-cap civil construction company SEPC Ltd. rallied over 13 per cent on Monday after it secured its entry into a ₹3,300-crore mining consortium project.
The company's stock rose as much as 13.8 per cent during the day to ₹10.38 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 11 this year. The SEPC stock
pared gains to trade 12.5 per cent higher at ₹10.26 apiece, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:22 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 13 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 48 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SEPC has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,986.39 crore. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
SEPC signs ₹3,300 crore MoU for mining project
SEPC announced its association with the JARPL–AT Consortium for the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project in the Sohagpur area of Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.
The company has entered into agreements with Jai Ambey Roadlines Pvt. Ltd. and Avinash Transport, which together form the JARPL–AT Consortium, for a mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.
The aggregate contract value under the various agreements is approximately ₹3,299.51 crore, with an estimated project tenure of around 10 years. The scope of work includes the supply of materials, deployment of machinery and manpower, project management and consultancy services, and other associated services as per the agreed terms.
The engagement marks SEPC's participation in a large-scale, long-duration mining project, further strengthening its mining portfolio, the company said in an exchange filing. "The project follows an asset-light and capital-efficient structure, enabling the company to participate in a high-value contract while maintaining disciplined capital deployment." ALSO READ | Wheels India jumps 6% after tie-up with Japan's Topy for alloy wheels
“This association strengthens our mining portfolio and further reinforces our strong and diversified order book. It aligns with our focus on long-term projects that offer scale, revenue visibility, and execution certainty," Venkataramani Jaiganesh, managing director, SEPC, said.
SEPC engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries. SEPC offers multidisciplinary services that cover design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management.
In the infrastructure sector, the company is involved in projects such as drinking water systems, sewerage systems, and road construction for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The industrial EPC division focuses on steel plants, deep shaft mining, power plants, and process
