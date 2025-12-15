SEPC shares soar 13% on ₹3,300-crore mining project JV; details here

Shares of small-cap civil construction company SEPC Ltd. rallied over 13 per cent on Monday after it secured its entry into a ₹3,300-crore mining consortium project.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 13 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 48 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SEPC has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,986.39 crore.

SEPC signs ₹3,300 crore MoU for mining project

SEPC announced its association with the JARPL–AT Consortium for the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project in the Sohagpur area of Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.

The company has entered into agreements with Jai Ambey Roadlines Pvt. Ltd. and Avinash Transport, which together form the JARPL–AT Consortium, for a mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

The aggregate contract value under the various agreements is approximately ₹3,299.51 crore, with an estimated project tenure of around 10 years. The scope of work includes the supply of materials, deployment of machinery and manpower, project management and consultancy services, and other associated services as per the agreed terms.