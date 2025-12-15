Shakti Pumps, Oswal Pumps, Roto Pumps, WPIL rally up to 12% on huge volume

Share price of Shakti Pumps, Oswal Pumps, Roto Pumps, WPIL today

Shares of compressors, pumps & diesel engine makers were in focus with Shakti Pumps India, Roto Pumps, Oswal Pumps and WPIL rallying up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volume in an otherwise tepid market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 85,041 at 11:22 AM.

Among individual stocks, Shakti Pumps India has surged 12 per cent to ₹730, on back of a two-fold jump in trading volumes. As many as a combined 16.3 million equity shares representing 13.2 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock has bounced back 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹549 touched on December 10, 2025.

Share price of WPIL too rallied 12 per cent to ₹413.90 on the back of seven-fold jump in trading volumes. A total of 225,000 shares changed hands on the BSE, as against an average sub 35,000 shares traded at the counter, data shows. Meanwhile, share price of Oswal Pumps soared 7 per cent to ₹564 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock has bounced back 16 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹486.50 touched on December 11, 2025. Shares of Roto Pumps jumped 6 per cent to ₹65.04 on the BSE in today's intra-day trade. However, all these stocks were down up to 48 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.

Why are these stocks in focus today? On December 11, 2025, Shakti Pumps announced that the company received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 16,025 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme. The total value of the 16,025 pumps is around ₹443.78 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP, the company said. Further on December 12, the company informed it received a Work Order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 2,033 stand-alone SPWPS pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value for 2,033 pumps is around ₹71.25 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

Shakti Pumps has also received its second order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given Letter of Award for 1,200 Nos. of Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around ₹23.98 crore (inclusive of GST). While weather and GST 2.0 reforms moderated the execution pace in some states, a strong order pipeline across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, positions the company for sustained growth, Shakti Pumps said in its Q2 earnings conference.

Meanwhile, on December 11, Oswal Pumps informed that the company received Letter of Empanelment/ Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 13,738 ‘SPWPS which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme “Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump” Yojna. The total value of 13,738 SPWPS is ₹380 crore approx. (including GST). Looking ahead, Oswal Pumps said the company has a strong order book exceeding 18,800 pumps consisting of direct PM KUSUM, Magel Tyala, indirect PM KUSUM and export orders, and a near-term pipeline of over 30,000 pumps across major states including Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh. These orders, along with the robust near-term pipeline, positions the company well to achieve financial year 26 targets.