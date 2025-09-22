Shipping Corporation shares rise 8% on signing MoU with BPCL, HPCL & IOCL

“As part of the Government of India’s initiative through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL),” the filing read.

The purpose of this collaboration is to build and operate a fleet together that will support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthen India’s shipping capacity, and improve the country’s energy security. Under this MoU, companies plan to jointly acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels.

These vessels shall be used for international trade as well as coastal transport of petroleum, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other hydrocarbon cargoes.

That apart, in July, the company had inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the acquisition of two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs).

These two VLGCs are expected to be inducted into SCI’s fleet during the current quarter of FY 2025–26, exchange filing added.