Shiprocket, Behari Lal Engineering shares surge after strong market debut

E-commerce logistics platform Shiprocket and engineering firm Behari Lal Engineering made strong debuts on the bourses on Wednesday, with Shiprocket closing at ₹143.50, 47.94 per cent premium after listing at a 33.51 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹97. Meanwhile, Behari Lal Engineering closed at ₹502.55, a 76.33 per cent premium after listing at a 61 per cent premium to issue price to its issue price of ₹285.

Symbiotec Pharmalab fixes IPO price band at ₹938–988/share

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd has fixed the price band for its ₹1,757-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹938 to ₹988 per share. Bids will open on August 24 and close on August 27, while bidding for anchor investors takes place on August 21. The company will tentatively list on the stock exchanges on September 1. The offering comprises a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹1,607 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO subscribed 62.97x on Day 3 Lalithaa Jewellery Mart’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 62.97 times on its third and final day of bidding across the bourses, driven largely by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 145.38 times their allotted portion. The non-institutional investors (NII) category witnessed a subscription of 73.90 times, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 11.81 times. The employee segment saw 8.55 times subscription. In total, the issue received bids for 395.22 crore shares against 6.27 crore shares on offer. Horizon Industrial Parks IPO booked 1.45x on Day 3