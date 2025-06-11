Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Baseless, false: Finance Ministry denies reports of fee on UPI transactions

Baseless, false: Finance Ministry denies reports of fee on UPI transactions

"The Government remains fully committed to promoting digital payments via UPI," the finance ministry said

MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks to process real-time transactions. Currently, no MDR is applied to UPI and RuPay debit card payments, which are facilitated through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday dismissed claiming suggesting that a fee would be levied on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, calling them “completely false, baseless, and misleading.”
 
“Speculation and claims that the merchant discount rate (MDR) will be charged on UPI transactions are completely false, baseless, and misleading,” the ministry said in a post on social media platform X. “Such baseless and sensation-creating speculations cause needless uncertainty, fear and suspicion among our citizens. The Government remains fully committed to promoting digital payments via UPI.”
 
MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks to process real-time transactions. Currently, no MDR is applied to UPI and RuPay debit card payments, which are facilitated through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).   
 

