Mid-, small-cap rally likely to turn stock-specific amid valuation concerns

The sharp rally in Indian small- and mid-cap stocks has surprised many investors, particularly as valuations continue to remain elevated compared to historical averages and the full economic impact of the ongoing Iran-West Asia conflict is yet to be reflected in corporate earnings.

Despite these concerns, broader markets have displayed remarkable resilience, supported by strong domestic liquidity, improving earnings momentum across select sectors, and sustained retail participation. However, the sustainability of the rally and further upside potential are now likely to depend more on earnings delivery than on liquidity-driven valuation expansion alone.

The recent performance of the broader market has been exceptionally strong. The BSE SmallCap Index rallied more than 20 per cent in April 2026, marking one of its strongest monthly performances in over a decade, while the MidCap Index also significantly outperformed benchmark indices. Notably, even after geopolitical tensions intensified in West Asia and crude oil prices crossed the $100 per barrel mark, small- and mid-cap stocks recovered swiftly and, in several cases, moved above their pre-conflict levels.

A key driver behind this resilience has been the robust earnings growth within the broader market universe. Mid- and small-cap companies reported between 25-30 per cent earnings growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) of the previous financial year (FY26), substantially outperforming large-cap peers. Strong domestic-facing sectors such as defence, capital goods, manufacturing, EMS, financial services, and select consumption-oriented businesses continue to report healthy order books, capacity utilisation, and earnings visibility. As a result, investors remain willing to assign premium valuations to businesses perceived to possess long-term structural growth opportunities. Another important factor supporting the rally is the continued strength in domestic institutional and retail inflows. SIP contributions into mutual funds remain robust, while domestic investors have increasingly emerged as the key drivers of market liquidity, reducing dependence on foreign portfolio flows. This strong liquidity environment has helped limit market corrections despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty and global volatility.

Many market participants believe that abundant domestic liquidity may continue to support broader market valuations, even if earnings growth moderates marginally in the near term. However, valuation concerns are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade significantly above their long-term valuation averages despite some moderation earlier this year. Current estimates suggest that broader market valuations are trading at nearly a 40 per cent premium to large caps, compared with a historical average. Such elevated valuations leave limited room for disappointment either on earnings growth or on the macroeconomic front. The biggest near-term risk remains the potential economic fallout from the Iran conflict and persistently elevated crude oil prices. Given India's heavy dependence on imported crude oil, any sustained increase in energy prices could negatively impact inflation, fiscal balances, consumer demand, and corporate profitability.

Sectors such as FMCG, aviation, chemicals, paints, logistics, and cement are already witnessing pressure from rising freight and fuel costs. If crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, earnings downgrades could emerge across broader sectors, particularly among smaller companies with relatively weaker balance sheets and lower pricing power. That said, the rally may still offer selective opportunities rather than broad-based upside. The phase of easy gains driven primarily by liquidity and valuation re-rating appears largely behind us. Going forward, market performance is likely to become increasingly stock-specific and earnings-driven. Companies with strong balance sheets, scalable business models, sustainable earnings growth, and favourable sectoral tailwinds could continue to outperform despite elevated valuations.

Sectors linked to defence, power, manufacturing, EMS, and domestic capital expenditure remain structurally attractive in the current environment. Overall, while the broader small- and mid-cap rally may not sustain the extraordinary pace witnessed in recent months, a sharp reversal also appears unlikely given the strength of domestic liquidity and improving earnings across select segments. The market is gradually entering a phase where quality, earnings visibility, balance sheet strength, and valuation discipline are likely to matter significantly more than momentum alone. Investors should, therefore, remain selective and adopt a more balanced approach rather than turning excessively aggressive at current valuation levels.