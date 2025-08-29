This smallcap stock up 7% as arm wins ₹60-cr order from Indian Railways

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,109.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹369.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹137.2.

In one year, Oriental Rail Infrastructure's shares have lost 51 per cent, as compared to Sensex's decline of 2.5 per cent.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure order win The northward movement in the stock came after Oriental Foundry, a subsidiary of the company, secured an order worth over ₹60 crore. Under the contract, the company will manufacture and supply 1,05,000 Constant Side Bearers (CCSB) for BG Bogie Wagons. “We wish to inform you that Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has secured order worth ₹60,87,45,948.70/- (Rupees Sixty Crores Eighty-Seven Lakhs Forty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Eight and Paisa Seventy Only) for the Manufacture and Supply of 1,05,000 of Constant Side Bearers (CCSB) for BG Bogie Wagons against Railway Board's E- Tender No. 2025RSI1742TC invited from Indian Railways,” the filing read.