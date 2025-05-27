Dynamic Cables share price today

Shares of Dynamic Cables hit a three-month high of ₹897.20 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market after the company announced its plan to consider bonus share issue. The stock of this smallcap electrical cable company was trading at its highest level since February 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,092.85 on December 16, 2024.

Thus far in the month of May, the market price of Dynamic Cables has zoomed 67 per cent. It has bounced back 95 per cent from its previous month low of ₹460.90 hit on April 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27 At 12:03 PM; Dynamic Cables was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹ 888.65, as compared to 0.18 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Board meeting on May 30 to consider bonus issue

Dynamic Cables today informed the stock exchanges that the meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, the proposal of issuance of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the company.

Clarification on Price Movement

On May 15, 2025, on clarification on significant movement in the price of security across exchange, Dynamic Cables said that the movement in the price of securities of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the management of the company is in no way connected with any such movement in price of the securities of the company.

Dynamic Cables further said that the company has not withheld any material information or events which in our opinion would have an impact on the movement in the price of the securities of the company.

Also Read

Dynamic Cables Q4 results 2025

ALSO READ: KEC Q4 results | PTC India Q4 During Q4FY25, Dynamic Cables' consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23.56 crore from ₹13.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations climbed 37.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331.2 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹240.9 crore reported in Q4FY24. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 10.3 per cent in Q4FY25, as against 10.2 per cent in Q3FY25 and 10.6 per cent in Q4FY24.

The company's order book stands at ₹725.6 crore as on March 31, 2025. The order book remains healthy, driven by power utilities/EPC, renewable, and export segments.

With additional manufacturing capacity scheduled to be commissioned, the management said the company is well-prepared to meet the accelerating demand from both public and private sector investments in power infrastructure and renewable energy sector. Dynamic Cables is well positioned with a robust product portfolio, pan-India presence, international reach, and institutional approvals to capitalise on long-term sectoral growth and continue delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders, it said.

CRISIL views on Dynamic Cables

The company's market position is supported by diversified clientele and product mix. Increasing revenue share from newly developed products also supports the business risk profile.

ALSO READ: Olectra Greentech shares tank 12% after posting Q4 results; Check details Dynamic Cables has lowered its reliance on direct government entities for work to 20-25 per cent of its turnover from 50-55 per cent around five years ago. The company has a fairly diversified presence in the domestic market.

Furthermore, the management is focusing on diversification of the product portfolio and has added data centre cables as well as solar cables with advanced technology to its portfolio which is expected to aid further growth and diversification, Crisil Ratings said in its rating rationale.

About Dynamic Cables

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, Power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. The company has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.