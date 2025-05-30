Sobha shares rise 7% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT jumps 481% YoY

Sobha share price gained 6.7 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,480.7 per share on BSE. The buying interest sparked after the company posted healthy Q4 results.

At 10:26 AM, Sobha share price was up 2.27 per cent at ₹1,418.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 81,411.86. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,171.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,179.81 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,075.7 per share.

Sobha Q4 results 2025

The real estate company posted its Q4 results, after market hours, on Thursday. In the fourth quarter, its profit after tax (PAT) increased 481.7 per cent to ₹40.85 crore as compared to ₹7.02 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 62 per cent to ₹1,240.61 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported ₹762.86 revenue in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy shares soar 13% in best session in 2 years after Q4 results The company's collections in Q4FY25 stood at ₹1,785 crore, reflecting a 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase and a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, while total collections for FY25 reached ₹6,184 crore. Net debt was reduced substantially to ₹630 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

Also Read

The company’s quarterly sales value reached ₹1,836 crore, reflecting a 32 per cent Q-o-Q increase.

The average price realisation in FY25 rose by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,412 per sq. ft.

During Q4 FY25, the total sold area amounted to 1.56 million sq. ft, marking a 53 per cent Q-o-Q growth.

ALSO READ: Sobha Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to ₹40 cr, revenue up 62% The launched saleable area for FY25 increased by 25 per cent YoY, reaching 8.76 million sq. ft. However, total sales value for FY25 declined by 6 per cent YoY to ₹6,277 crore, compared to ₹6,644 crore in FY24.

Sobha dividend 2025

The company has proposed a dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.