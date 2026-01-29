Large Indian banks rank among the most attractive share price opportunities in the Asia-Pacific banking universe, alongside their Chinese peers, according to data and analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Among the 20 largest Asia-Pacific lenders by market capitalisation, Indian banks feature prominently on implied upside estimates, reflecting a meaningful gap between current stock prices and analysts’ target levels.

S&P Global Market Intelligence data compiled on January 21 shows that three Indian banks account for a major share of regional upside potential, even as several peers trade closer to fair value.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest lender by market capitalisation at about $157.4 billion, recorded an implied upside of 24.3 per cent, ranking third overall in the regional sample. The stock also offers a one-year total return potential of 14.3 per cent, according to the data. Analysts continue to see scope for rerating, supported by expectations of steady loan growth, easing credit costs and stable margins.

State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's largest lender by assets, showed a relatively lower implied upside of 7.5 per cent, despite a market capitalisation of about $105.1 billion. SBI's limited upside reflects its strong stock performance over the past year, with a total return of 35.7 per cent, one of the highest among large regional banks. Overall, 11 of the 20 largest Asia-Pacific lenders with positive implied upside are based in China or India. Chinese banks dominate the upper end of the rankings, led by China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd., which retained the top position for the second consecutive quarter with an implied upside of 36.7 per cent. The lender's upside is more than three times the group median of 11.4 per cent. Industrial Bank Co. Ltd. ranked second with an implied upside of 25.2 per cent, while Postal Savings Bank of China posted an upside of 22.1 per cent. All eight Chinese banks in the sample recorded implied upside above the median.