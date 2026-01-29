21% of surveyed banks, institutions implementing/developing AI: Eco Survey

21 per cent of banks and financial institutions surveyed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the country are implementing or developing solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI), said the Economic Survey 2025-26.

Based on detailed surveys, the Economic Survey said, the RBI found that AI adoption in Indian finance is still in its early stages with adoption concentrated among larger banks, while smaller urban cooperative banks.

ALSO READ: Economic Survey pegs India's real GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27 Many non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), it said, face resource constraints, including inadequate data infrastructure, limited skilled talent, and insufficient IT budgets.

“Additionally, even among early adopters, the use of AI applications remains basic, often focusing on improving process efficiency, customer interactions (such as simple chatbots), lead generation, and internal decision support, rather than engaging in complex autonomous decision-making,” the Economic Survey said. Guiding principles The RBI's framework, the survey said, recognises the importance of trust in mitigating systemic risks and preserving consumer confidence. For this, it has identified seven core guiding principles, the ‘Seven Sutras’, to ensure effective AI development, deployment, and governance within the financial sector. ALSO READ: Data privacy, security gain importance as AI adoption accelerates These include Trust; People First; Innovation over restraint; Fairness and equity; Accountability; Understandable by design; and Safety, resilience and sustainability.

The World Economic Forum’s white paper on AI in Financial Services (January 2025), meanwhile, projects that investments across banking, insurance, capital markets and payments business will reach $97 billion by 2027, with AI making substantial contributions to revenue growth in the forthcoming years through enhanced operational efficiency, accuracy and a higher degree of personalisation at scale. Global view At the global level, there is a convergence in priorities among central banks as they adopt AI, which includes using AI to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and manage risks effectively, the Economic Survey said. The European Central Bank (ECB), for instance, utilises AI to enhance statistics for monetary policy, supplement data with sources such as text and images using large language models, and for nowcasting and forecasting inflation, the survey said. It also developed early warning models to identify financial risks.