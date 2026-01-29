CSB Bank slips 8% in trade; down over 19% in 2 days post Q3; check details

CSB Bank shares slipped 7.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹386.3 per share. The stock slipped for the second-straight day after posting its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. In two sessions, CSB Bank shares lost over 19 per cent.

At 11:34 AM, CSB Bank’s shares were trading 2.28 per cent lower at ₹409. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.27 per cent to 82,123.72.

The bank’s total income jumped 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but fell 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹1,430.71 crore.

Meanwhile, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) in Q3 stood at ₹729.42 crore, as compared to ₹628.75 crore in Q2 and ₹458.17 crore a year ago.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹245.66 crore, as compared to ₹178.46 crore in Q2 and ₹182.71 crore a year ago.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) stood at ₹453 crore, as compared to ₹375 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹424 crore in Q2.

Deposits for the quarter stood at ₹40,460 crore, as compared to ₹33,407 crore a year ago and ₹39,651 crore in Q2. The current account savings account (CASA) deposits for Q3 stood at ₹8,316 crore, as against ₹8,394 crore in Q2 and ₹8,042 crore in Q3.

CSB Bank management commentary

“Our asset quality parameters are well within the guided range, though at a slightly elevated level from Q2FY26. This will be a key monitorable going forward, and results will hopefully visible during the current quarter itself. All other profitability, efficiency, liquidity, and capital adequacy ratios continue to be stable and in line with expectations,” said Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, CSB Bank.

He added: We are gearing up to start the scale phase from the next fiscal, where retail growth will be emerging as the crucial game changer, where a lot of work is happening. As part of our retail asset journey, we have largely concluded the implementation of full-fledged LMS, LOS, and digital roll-outs and are now set to proceed with the rollout of new products. On the liability side as well, we will be leveraging the modern technology towards ensuring customer delight through seamless processes, well-segmented/customised products, and superior digital experience, which will translate into improved customer acquisition run rate. Our endeavour will be to deliver progressive improvements every quarter, reinforcing our steadfast commitment to the SBS 2030 vision.