Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

July CPI-based inflation: Food prices fell sharply as CFPI slid to -1.76%, the steepest drop since January 2019

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

Retail inflation eases in July

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 1.55 per cent in July, slipping from 2.1 per cent in June, official data showed on Tuesday. This marks the ninth straight month of easing prices, bringing the inflation well below the Reserve Bank of India’s mandated 2–6 per cent target range.
 
This is the lowest reading since June 2017, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Food prices contracted and core categories remained largely stable, official data showed on Tuesday.
 
The decline was driven by a favourable base effect and broad-based easing across categories such as pulses, transport and communication, vegetables, cereals, education, eggs, and sugar, the ministry said.
 
 

Food prices turn negative

Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), slipped further into deflation at -1.76 per cent in July, from -1.01 per cent a month earlier. This is the steepest fall since January 2019, with rural and urban food inflation at -1.74 per cent and -1.90 per cent, respectively.
 

Rural vs urban CPI-based inflation in July

Rural headline inflation cooled to 1.18 per cent in July from 1.72 per cent in June, while urban inflation eased to 2.05 per cent from 2.56 per cent the previous month. Rural food prices fell more sharply, with CFPI at -1.74 per cent compared to -0.87 per cent in June.

Also Read

MK Stalin

Direct insult to language in which National Anthem was written: MK Stalin

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Inflation, growth outlook to guide rate cuts, not current CPI data: RBI Guv

inflation

June retail inflation likely to have cooled further on food prices

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Patna Protest, Bihar bandh

Protests in Bihar against special intensive revision of electoral rolls

Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad

CPI slams reports linking Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra to Kerala govt event

 

Healthcare, fuel inflation rise

Healthcare costs saw a slight rise with inflation edging up to 4.57 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June, while fuel and lighting also ticked higher to 2.67 per cent from 2.55 per cent.
 

Education, transport cost ease

Meanwhile, education slowed to 4 per cent from 4.37 per cent, and transport and communication recorded a steep fall to 2.12 per cent from 3.90 per cent.
 
Housing costs remained largely unchanged, holding steady at 3.17 per cent.
 

State-wise retail inflation in July

Kerala recorded the highest combined inflation in July at 8.89 per cent, far ahead of Jammu & Kashmir (3.77 per cent) and Punjab (3.53 per cent), which were in second and third position on the list, respectively.
 
In contrast, several states, including Assam, Telangana, and Odisha, experienced negative inflation, meaning overall prices fell compared with a year earlier. 

More From This Section

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

India may miss FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4% on slower growth: BMI

ratan lal nath, tripura power minister

Gas reserves dwindling, future lies with solar energy: Tripura power min

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Donald Trump tariff woes keep rupee near record low despite weak dollar

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Confident of 6th round of India-US trade talks: Officials to House panel

India US Flag

Trump tariffs to impact 55% of total merchandise exports to US: MoS Finance

Topics : CPI July retail inflation retail inflation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon