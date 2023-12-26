Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Motisons lists at 98% premium; freezes in 5% lower circuit on profit taking

The stock listed at Rs 109, up 98 per cent over its issue price of Rs 55 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Jewellery, Art Work

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jewellery retailer Motisons Jewellers made a bumper market debut on Tuesday, Dec 26 with its shares listing at Rs 109, doubling investors' money. This was a 98 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
On the BSE, the stock got listed at Rs 103.90, up 89 per cent against its issue price. Post listing, it saw sharp swings between losses and gains. It hit the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 109.09 and then fell over 4 per cent to Rs 99 on the BSE.

At the time of writing this report, the stock was locked in the 5 per cent lower circuit on NSE at Rs 103.55 on profit booking. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Around 8.21 million shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 1.71 million shares on the NSE, the exchange data showed. 

The company’s jewellery business includes the sale of jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products that include pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals.

Additionally, company also sells gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts.

Motisons Jewellers offers 300,000 designs in gold, diamond and other jewellery across different price points. The growth in Indian jewellery has is being driven by rising middle class population and sharp increase in disposable income amongst youth.

Motison's commitment to retail network expansion and technology integration further strengthens its growth prospects. However, the highly competitive landscape and dependence on third-party suppliers present key challenges.

Additionally, the company is susceptible to negative publicity and seasonal demand fluctuations.

Despite these considerations, the IPO's attractive valuation of 16x P/E offers a degree of risk mitigation. Considering Motisons' strong brand, proven track record, and growth plans, alongside the current market sentiment, analysts at Swastika Investmart had recommended applying for this IPO with 'cautious optimism'.

Motisons has grown its revenue/Ebitda/pat at a CAGR of 31 per cent/26 per cent/51 per cent respectively over FY21-23. The company has a healthy operating margin versus peers albeit is weak in parameters like Inventory days, WC days and leverage ratios, said those at Indsec Securities. 

Also Read

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

3 PE firms offload 7.9% in Mankind; Motisons Jewellers IPO to open Dec 18

Suraj Estate debuts on a shaky note; lists at 6% discount to issue price

Infosys dips 2% on termination of $1.5 bn multi-year deal with global firm

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Suraj, Muthoot Micro make weak debut

Nifty, Bank Nifty enter consolidation phase; Key levels to watch out

Stocks to Watch today: Paytm, Adani Wilmar, ONGC, Lupin, Kalyan Jewellers


Motisons underperformances the industry average. Additionally, partial repayment of debt is a key positive for the company, they said in a pre-IPO note. 
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon