Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Managing portfolio: Stay with winners or make bets laggards in 2024

The start of a new year is also a good time to make bets on stocks that have been laggards and could potentially see a turnaround in their fortunes next year

crypto trading

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A healthy equity portfolio needs churn or rebalancing at a periodic interval. The beginning of a calendar year is a good time for investors to take a hard look at their portfolio and book profits in stocks that rallied too high and too fast, and thus became pricey.

Similarly, the start of a new year is also a good time to make bets on stocks that have been laggards and could potentially see a turnaround in their fortunes over the next year. This could be either because their equity valuation is now relatively low or their business cycle may see an upturn after a 
year of downturn.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This happened to power sector stocks, which were rally leaders in 2023 after years of poor showing on the bourses. At the other end of the spectrum, Adani group companies were the biggest losers in the current calendar year due to the publication of the scathing Hindenburg Research report on group finances. Other laggards were companies from the consumer goods space and agrochemical producers.

Here are the 15 stocks, including six Adani group stocks, that saw more than average movement in their share price in 2023, raising the possibility of a trend reversal in 2024. The rally leaders could become laggards as their valuation rises and the stocks become overbought, while laggards could turn into winners in the 2024 calendar year.

chart
chart

Also Read

Health insurance safety, adventure sport boom: Top personal finance stories

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Portfolio managers bet on fixed-income assets, see small-caps undervalued

Rebalance portfolio, avoid overexposure or complete exit from equities

Managing rent, setting up investment strategy: Top personal finance stories

Hindalco well-placed in emerging demand-supply scenario for aluminium

Asian fund managers more bullish on equities: Bank of America Survey

Motilal Oswal smallcap collects Rs 1,350 crore during new fund offering

FPIs lap up finance, healthcare, auto stocks in first half of Dec

Benign oil prices can provide fillip to multiple sectors, ease inflation

Topics : stock markets equity portfolio Personal Finance Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon