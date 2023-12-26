Sensex (    %)
                        
SBI buys Rs 200 cr worth non-convertible debentures of Muthoot Fincorp

Shaji Varghese, CEO of the company said the proceeds from the NCD issue will be utilised for onward lending, business operations and further expansion and growth plan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

State Bank of India has purchased non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 200 crore issued by Muthoot Fincorp.
The flagship company of 136-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group on Tuesday said the debt issue has a five-year maturity with half-yearly being the frequency of the interest payment.
However it didn't reveal the pricing of the issue.
Shaji Varghese, CEO of the company said the proceeds from the NCD issue will be utilised for onward lending, business operations and further expansion and growth plan.
Muthoot Fincorp has over 3,600 branches across the country and offers gold loans, small business loans, auto loans, home loans and loans against property, among others.

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

Muthoot Microfin files preliminary papers with Sebi for Rs 1,350 cr IPO

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

Muthoot Microfin lists at 5% per cent discount against issue price

AIFF sacks secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran due to breach of interest

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

