Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Tolins Tyres shares climb 5% in trade; here;s what's boosting rally

Tolins Tyres share price climbed 5.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹173.2 per share on Wednesday; check more details

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Tolins Tyres share price climbed 5.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹173.2 per share on Wednesday. At 12:25 PM, Tolins Tyres shares were up 3.52 per cent at ₹170.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 83,754.94. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹673.03 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹259 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹108 per share. 

Why are Tolins Tyres rising in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company proposed to incorporate "Terra Rubber Private Ltd." as its subsidiary for a new line of business in the rubber industry. 
 
 
The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on July 8, 2025, approved investment in the proposed subsidiary.
 
"We wish to inform you that the wholly owned subsidiary (“WOS”) of the Company (“Tolins Tyres Limited) in the name and style of “Terra Rubber Private Limited” is proposed to be incorporated. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on July 8, 2025, has approved making an investment in proposed Wholly Owned subsidiary," the filing read. 
 
Terra Rubber Private Limited will have an authorised capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each and subscribed capital of ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 shares of ₹10 each.

The purpose of the incorporation is to carry on the business of collection, segregation, processing, recycling, and disposal of used, scrap, or waste tyres, rubber products, and allied materials through mechanical, thermal, chemical, or other environmentally sustainable methods, and to establish, operate, and maintain facilities for such activities. 
 
Additionally, to manufacture, produce, process, develop, buy, sell, import, export, and otherwise deal in but not limited to reclaim rubber, crumb rubber, rubber powder, pyrolysis oil, carbon black, steel wire, and other by-products derived from tyre and rubber recycling and reprocessing.

About Tolins Tyres 

Established in 1982, Tolins Tyres is a key player in the tyre industry, renowned for its wide-ranging portfolio that includes retreading solutions and tyres for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and agricultural applications. 
 
The company is also at the forefront of innovation with its advanced Precured Tread Rubber and other retreading products, reflecting its commitment to technology and quality.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

