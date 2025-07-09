Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s state-owned investment fund, has increased its exposure to India, even as it continues to trim its footprint in China amid rising geopolitical risks and economic headwinds.
India accounted for 8 per cent of Temasek’s S$434 billion (US$324 billion) portfolio at the end of March 2025, up from 7 per cent in 2024 and 6 per cent in 2023, according to the fund’s latest annual review. China’s share, in contrast, fell to 18 per cent from 19 per cent a year ago and 22 per cent in 2023 — marking a steady three-year retreat.
The US, India and Europe were among the top destinations for new capital allocations, the review noted.
Temasek CIO highlights market resilience strategy
“Our direct investments in markets like China, the US, and India contributed to the uplift in our net portfolio value over the year,” said Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer, Temasek. “The growth reflects both the impact of shifting macroeconomic conditions on asset prices and the long-term prospects of our investments aligned with structural tailwinds in these markets.”
Also Read
“We will continue to actively invest in our key markets while also exploring new markets of scale that can add to our portfolio resilience. In an investment landscape where geopolitical uncertainties bring about volatility that can trigger sharp asset price movements, our T2030 strategy execution is laser-focused on constructing a resilient and well-diversified portfolio that can continue to deliver sustainable returns,” he added.
Temasek invested S$52 billion and divested S$42 billion globally during the financial year, resulting in a net deployment of S$10 billion. This marked a reversal from the S$7 billion of net divestments recorded the previous year.
India now third-largest market after Singapore and China
India is now Temasek’s third-largest market after Singapore (27 per cent) and China (18 per cent), overtaking its exposure to the rest of Asia Pacific excluding the top three (2 per cent). The US accounts for 24 per cent of the portfolio, and EMEA 12 per cent.
Temasek’s India pivot is part of a broader rebalancing, with the fund shifting towards consumer-led and digitally enabled businesses to capitalise on rising income levels and rapid urbanisation.
Investments span banks, snacks and D2C platforms
Recent India investments include minority stakes in Lenskart and Rebel Foods, both operating in the fast-growing direct-to-consumer space. It has also built larger positions in private sector lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Post the reporting period, Temasek acquired a 10 per cent stake in Haldiram Snacks Food — India’s largest packaged snacks company — for US$1 billion. The fund also backed SarvaGram, a fintech and productivity platform targeting rural households, as part of its concessional capital deployment aligned with sustainability and inclusive growth.
Temasek remains invested in Chinese tech giants like Tencent and Meituan, but the review cited persistent challenges in China including real estate sector drag, subdued inflation, and trade uncertainties.
India consumer story remains central to strategy
“We continued to increase our stakes in Indian companies that benefit from the country’s growing consumer market,” Temasek said in the review. “India remains a key focus, given its demographic advantages and consumption-driven growth story.”
Temasek’s early-stage investments, which make up around 5 per cent of its overall portfolio, include multiple India-linked startups, further reinforcing its long-term confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.