Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

Singapore's state-owned investor raised India's share in its portfolio to 8% in FY25, overtaking Asia Pacific ex-China as it trims China exposure for third straight year

Temasek

India is now Temasek’s third-largest market after Singapore (27 per cent) and China (18 per cent). (Photo: Bloomberg)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s state-owned investment fund, has increased its exposure to India, even as it continues to trim its footprint in China amid rising geopolitical risks and economic headwinds.
 
India accounted for 8 per cent of Temasek’s S$434 billion (US$324 billion) portfolio at the end of March 2025, up from 7 per cent in 2024 and 6 per cent in 2023, according to the fund’s latest annual review. China’s share, in contrast, fell to 18 per cent from 19 per cent a year ago and 22 per cent in 2023 — marking a steady three-year retreat.
 
The US, India and Europe were among the top destinations for new capital allocations, the review noted.
 
 
Temasek CIO highlights market resilience strategy 
“Our direct investments in markets like China, the US, and India contributed to the uplift in our net portfolio value over the year,” said Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer, Temasek. “The growth reflects both the impact of shifting macroeconomic conditions on asset prices and the long-term prospects of our investments aligned with structural tailwinds in these markets.”

Also Read

Pine Labs files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; to raise ₹2,600 cr via fresh issue

Pine Labs files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; to raise ₹2,600 cr via fresh issue

ipo market listing share market

Logistics firm Shiprocket confidentially files draft papers for IPO

Premiuminitial public offering, IPO

Shiprocket plans to raise ₹2K cr-2.5K crore via confidential IPO route

PremiumHaldiram's

A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

Haldiram

Haldiram's attracts two more investors Alpha Wave, IHC after Temasek

 
“We will continue to actively invest in our key markets while also exploring new markets of scale that can add to our portfolio resilience. In an investment landscape where geopolitical uncertainties bring about volatility that can trigger sharp asset price movements, our T2030 strategy execution is laser-focused on constructing a resilient and well-diversified portfolio that can continue to deliver sustainable returns,” he added. 
 
Temasek invested S$52 billion and divested S$42 billion globally during the financial year, resulting in a net deployment of S$10 billion. This marked a reversal from the S$7 billion of net divestments recorded the previous year.
 
India now third-largest market after Singapore and China 
India is now Temasek’s third-largest market after Singapore (27 per cent) and China (18 per cent), overtaking its exposure to the rest of Asia Pacific excluding the top three (2 per cent). The US accounts for 24 per cent of the portfolio, and EMEA 12 per cent.
 
Temasek’s India pivot is part of a broader rebalancing, with the fund shifting towards consumer-led and digitally enabled businesses to capitalise on rising income levels and rapid urbanisation.
 
Investments span banks, snacks and D2C platforms 
Recent India investments include minority stakes in Lenskart and Rebel Foods, both operating in the fast-growing direct-to-consumer space. It has also built larger positions in private sector lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
Post the reporting period, Temasek acquired a 10 per cent stake in Haldiram Snacks Food — India’s largest packaged snacks company — for US$1 billion. The fund also backed SarvaGram, a fintech and productivity platform targeting rural households, as part of its concessional capital deployment aligned with sustainability and inclusive growth.
 
Temasek remains invested in Chinese tech giants like Tencent and Meituan, but the review cited persistent challenges in China including real estate sector drag, subdued inflation, and trade uncertainties. 
 
India consumer story remains central to strategy 
“We continued to increase our stakes in Indian companies that benefit from the country’s growing consumer market,” Temasek said in the review. “India remains a key focus, given its demographic advantages and consumption-driven growth story.”
 
Temasek’s early-stage investments, which make up around 5 per cent of its overall portfolio, include multiple India-linked startups, further reinforcing its long-term confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.

More From This Section

rights issue, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi, investment bankers, stock markets

BFSI, Auto, Telecom: What did foreign investors buy and sell in June 2025?

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex trade flat; SMIDs gain; FMCG, Auto lead; IT, metal drag

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy shares charge up 5% on approval for incorporating SPV

Vedanta

Vedanta stock tanks 8% as Viceroy Research shorts parent's debt

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres

Tolins Tyres shares climb 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Topics : Temasek Temasek Holdings China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon