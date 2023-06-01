close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nifty Realty index at highest level since Feb 22; surges 25% in two months

Motilal Oswal continues to see re-rating potential in companies, which would provide further growth visibility on the back of strong business development through robust cash flows.

SI Reporter Mumbai
DLF

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of real estate companies continued their upward movement, with Nifty Realty index hitting 16-month high in Thursday’s intra-day trade as the sector witnessed further growth in pre-sales run rate, on the back of strong consistent demand and healthy launches.
At 12:22 PM; Nifty Realty index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.4 per cent, as compared to 0.09 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. The realty index hit an intra-day high of 487.15, its highest level since February 2022. In past two months, the index has zoomed 25 per cent, as compared to 6.9 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index.
Among individual stocks, Sobha has moved higher by 8 per cent to Rs 562 on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes. In past three days, the stock has rallied 11 per cent after the company delivered a solid quarter and annual results with consistently higher sales, the highest ever collections and healthy customer deliveries. The enhanced focus on driving operations at scale and higher efficiency helped the company boost its sales and operational performance, the company said. The company expects a turnaround in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin from Q3FY24.

Also Read

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

Nifty Realty index gains 3%; DLF, Prestige Estates, Lodha surge up to 5%

DLF, Sunteck Realty: Stay cautious; realty index violates key support level

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Nifty Realty up 13% so far in April; Godrej, DLF, Oberoi zoom up to 27%

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Cyient surges 9%, nears 52-week high on healthy business outlook

Centum Electronics hits new high; zooms 48% in 4 days on strong Q4 results

HUL rises 2%, hits highest level so far this year on volume recovery hopes

Weekly F&O Expiry: Nifty could gyrate between 18,475-18,575 on Thursday

Shares of Macrotech Developers (Lodha) were up 4 per cent to Rs 565 on the NSE in intra-day trade. In past one-and-half months, the stock has surged 25 per cent, after the company said it is very confident of achieving 20 per cent CAGR in pre-sales over medium term, on back of strong demand fundamentals and supply consolidation. The company expects to grow its pre-sales to around Rs 14,500 crore in FY24.
As highlighted by the management of Lodha and other large companies, the rise in interest rates did not have a negative impact on enquiries or footfalls. These companies expect the sector to witness robust growth over the medium term, backed by favorable affordability conditions and low level of home-ownership penetration in India.
After delivering a significant growth of 43 per cent YoY (32 per cent ex-DLF) in pre-sales in FY23, companies remain optimistic about sustained demand scenario and are aiming at 15-20 per cent growth in the medium term, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.
Over the last few quarters, the performance on business development has remained equally strong, lead by Godrej Properties and Lodha, which added new projects worth GDV of Rs 32,000 crore and Rs 19,800 crore, respectively. Consequently, companies have identified a robust launch pipeline for FY24 to support their growth aspirations, the brokerage firm said.
MOFSL further said it continues to see re-rating potential in companies, which would provide further growth visibility on the back of strong business development through robust cash flows.

Macrotech Devel.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Nifty Realty Index Market trends stock market trading Real estate stocks Godrej Properties Macrotech Developers

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nifty Realty index at highest level since Feb 22; surges 25% in two months

DLF
3 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Cyient surges 9%, nears 52-week high on healthy business outlook

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Centum Electronics hits new high; zooms 48% in 4 days on strong Q4 results

markets
2 min read

HUL rises 2%, hits highest level so far this year on volume recovery hopes

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read

Most Popular

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

MARKETS: Benchmarks flat; Apollo Hospitals, Laurus Labs up 4%, ABB down 3%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

markets
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon