Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Debt-laden Vedanta cut to selective default by S&P after debt extension

The junk-rated miner said last week its bondholders approved the changes after months of talks to tackle more than $3 bn of bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025

Vedanta

Vedanta (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Debt-laden Vedanta Resources Ltd. has been downgraded to selective default by S&P Global Ratings after the miner concluded a deal with creditors to extend the maturities of its three dollar bonds.
 
The junk-rated miner said last week its bondholders approved the changes after months of talks to tackle more than $3 billion of bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025. Under the deal, the company will pay $779 million upfront, with the remaining principal extended by as much as four years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We regard the transaction as distressed under our criteria,” the ratings agency said in a statement on Friday. The company also “lowered the issue ratings on the company’s bonds due January 2024, August 2024, and March 2025 to ‘D’ from ‘CC’.”

A heavy debt load amassed due to a string of acquisitions has weighed on the group controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal. It has already slashed about $3 billion worth of borrowings. India-based subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. also announced plans to split up and spin off parts of the business.

Also Read

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Hindustan Zinc will ramp up production of zinc to 1.5 mn tonnes: Chairman

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr

Hindustan Zinc receives GST notice worth Rs 12.7 cr; company to file appeal

US investor BlackRock slashes Byju's valuation by 95% to $1 billion

Arvind Ltd signs MoU with Indian Navy to supply advanced uniform fabric

Organic India, Ching's Secret to be acquired by Tata Consumer: Report

BlackRock slashes Byju's valuation by 95% from $22 bn to $1 bn: Report

Topics : Vedanta Coal India Vedanta Vedanta Limited Hindustan Zinc metals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon