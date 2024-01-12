Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

Interim Budget 2024: The Centre will keep a focus on increasing the capital expenditure but it will most likely be at a slower pace than earlier, says Goldman Sachs

fiscal deficit, goldman sachs

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the upcoming interim budget, the Centre is likely to follow the fiscal consolidation path and may announce a fiscal deficit target of 5.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 (FY25), Goldman Sachs said in a report titled "Asia in Focus" released on Friday. 

It said that in the current year, the Centre will meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP as the receipts are likely to be higher than the estimates by 0.2 per cent of the GDP. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In the current fiscal year FY24, robust tax collection, mainly driven by direct taxes, has given the government some fiscal space to carry out additional spending and yet meet the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of GDP," it said. 

If spending remains low, the fiscal deficit may even be 5.8 per cent. 

In FY25, according to Goldman Sachs, the Centre will keep a focus on increasing the capital expenditure, but it will most likely be at a slower pace than earlier. 

"We expect the focus on capex to continue, but at a slower pace (we expect 10 per cent year-on-year growth in capex) than what has been seen in the last few years (over 30 per cent CAGR between FY21 to FY24 BE)," it said. 

On the income side, the agency said that the income taxes and corporate tax are expected to grow by 15 per cent in FY25, under indirect taxes. Goods and services tax (GST) is expected to record a jump of 11 per cent. 

It also added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to emerge as the net seller of government bonds in FY25 given the demand from foreign institutional investors and domestic investors. 

Moreover, the RBI may go for two repo rate cuts in FY25. Both of these may be of 25 basis points each, with one between July and September, and another between October and December.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget likely to assume peak crude oil price at $85 per barrel

Net direct tax mop-up rises 19% to Rs 14.7 trillion till January 10

Electrification of railways on the slow track, 41% of FY24 target met

Budget 2024 wishlist: Gaming industry seeks clarity on regulation, taxation

Disinvestment target for FY25 likely to be pegged below Rs 50,000 cr: Icra

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Tax Revenue Goods and Services Tax Capital Expenditure Budget Union Budget Fiscal consolidation non tax revenue Capex RBI repo rate Goldman Sachs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon