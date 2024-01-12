Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

This week we advise on what to do about your money goals and how to plan a getaway investment in the greens

personal finance

The mutual fund industry recently crossed Rs 50 trillion in assets under management (AUM) mark | Representational image

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In this week’s lead story, Bindisha Sarang delves into key financial strategies for 2024. She emphasises the importance of reassessing one’s financial goals, setting up an emergency fund, reducing debt, and putting in place a prudent investment strategy. For investors looking for actionable insights, this article is a must-read.

In the second story of the newsletter, Namrata Kohli explores the appeal and practical considerations of owning a farmhouse. Read it to understand the legal intricacies, financial opportunities, and design elements involved in owning a farmhouse.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tax-saving season has begun. If you are looking for a product that can combine the high returns of equities with the shortest lock-in period (three years only), go for an equity linked savings scheme or ELSS (also called tax saver fund). Do look up Morningstar’s review of HDFC ELSS Tax saver Fund.

Investors who wish to stick to the safety of fixed deposits, but want returns that are slightly higher than what bank deposits can offer, may consider investing in company fixed deposits. Do look up Paisabazaar.com’s table for comprehensive insights into the ratings and returns offered by various players over different horizons.

Number of the week

Rs 50 trillion: Assets under management of mutual funds

The mutual fund industry recently crossed Rs 50 trillion in assets under management (AUM) mark. This development was the result of a strong rally in the equity markets in 2023. Riding this rally, retail investors invested large amounts into equity mutual funds via the systematic investment plan route.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, household savings invested in financial assets (net of household debt) amount to barely 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product. Mutual fund assets comprise just 13 per cent of those financial savings.

While reaching the Rs 50 trillion mark should be celebrated, more investors need to climb onto the mutual fund bandwagon if they are to succeed in saving adequately for their major financial goals: Children’s education and marriage, house purchase, retirement savings.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Investment, insurance, taxes: Money moves you should make in 2024

MAAFs: After sharp equity run-up, diversify with these all-weather funds

Fund review: HDFC ELSS tax saver fund

Interest rates, tenure, terms of fixed deposits explained in table

Getaway in the greens: What it takes to plan and design a farmhouse

Topics : Financial planning Guide to Personal Finance HDFC group mutual fund industry Financial assets Financial savings Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon