Interim Budget likely to assume peak crude oil price at $85 per barrel

Brent crude prices moved up on Thursday, ending at $78.9 per barrel

Asit Ranjan Mishra
Jan 11 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

The Ministry of Finance is likely to assume crude oil price to remain within $85 per barrel while estimating subsidies for the Interim Budget 2024-25 (FY25), to be presented on February 1. 

Brent crude prices moved up on Thursday, ending at $78.9 per barrel.

Crude oil and cooking gas prices, which move in tandem, impact fertiliser and cooking gas subsidies, constituting 53 per cent of the government's total subsidies. 
 
Cooking gas subsidy may go up next year as the government has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to provide additional 7.5 million new connections in the next three financial years

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon