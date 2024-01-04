Stock Market Live: Asian equities slide as Wall Street extends tech losses
Stock market LIVE updates on January 4, 2024: Bharat Forge will be in focus after class 8 truck orders in North America fell to 4 a month low of 26,620 in December
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may continue to consolidate on Thursday, tracking persistent weakness across global markets. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points at 21,616.
In Asia, Nikkei in Japan lost 2 per cent after resuming trade after an extended break. Hang Seng was flat, ASX 200 and Kospi fell up to 0.8 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent, the Dow shed 0.76 per cent and the Nasdaq slumped 1.18 per cent. Fed minutes showed officials see rate cuts this year but are uncertain over their timing.
Crude rose 3 per cent to be back at $78 amid high tensions in the Middle East.
Back home, Bharat Forge will be in focus after class 8 truck orders in North America fell to 4 a month low of 26,620 in December.
PFC has signed a MoU with the Gujarat Government for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.
Middle East tensions: US, others warn Houthis against further attacks in Red Sea
A dozen countries warned the Houthis, a Yemen-based rebel group backed by Iran, against continuing its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, which have disrupted global commerce and triggered a limited military response from the US. Read
DIIs undertake higher selling at Rs 863 crore Wed
FPIs sell Rs 666 crore of shares Wednesday
IT industry veteran C P Gurnani joins upGrad's Board of Directors
IT industry veteran CP Gurnani has joined the board of edtech unicorn upGrad. The 65-year-old had recently retired as Tech Mahindra’s managing director and chief executive officer and had stepped down as the non-executive and non-independent director of the IT major on December 20, 2023. Read
Zuckerberg sells nearly $500 million of Meta stock in 2 months: Report
Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly half a billion dollars of Meta Platforms Inc. shares in the final two months of 2023 after a two-year hiatus in which the company’s stock price hit its lowest in seven years. The Meta chief executive sold shares on every trading day between Nov. 1 and the end of the year, unloading nearly 1.28 million shares for about $428 million, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing. Read
Gift Nifty nearly flat against Nifty futures Wed close
Brent Crude gains steam again to reach $78
Asian indices mirror Wall St losses
US stocks extend fall for 2nd day amid tech rout
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:36 AM IST