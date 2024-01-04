Stock Market Live: Asian equities slide as Wall Street extends tech losses

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may continue to consolidate on Thursday, tracking persistent weakness across global markets. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points at 21,616.

In Asia, Nikkei in Japan lost 2 per cent after resuming trade after an extended break. Hang Seng was flat, ASX 200 and Kospi fell up to 0.8 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent, the Dow shed 0.76 per cent and the Nasdaq slumped 1.18 per cent. Fed minutes showed officials see rate cuts this year but are uncertain over their timing.

Crude rose 3 per cent to be back at $78 amid high tensions in the Middle East.

Back home, Bharat Forge will be in focus after class 8 truck orders in North America fell to 4 a month low of 26,620 in December.

PFC has signed a MoU with the Gujarat Government for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.