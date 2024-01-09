Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei, Hang Seng up over 1%; Gift Nifty hints gap-up
Stock market LIVE Update on Tuesday, January 09: The US market rallied on Monday led by technology shares; Asia follows suit this morning.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on Tuesday 09, 2023: Mirroring strong cues from the overseas peers, Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a upbeat note.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,695, indicating a likely gap-up of around 100-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Japan's Nikkei had soared over 1.5 per cent this morning. Kospi and Taiwan were up around 0.5 per cent each.
Overnight, the US market ended with strong gains backed by a rally in tech shares. Nasdaq zoomed 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.4 per cent and Dow Jones added 0.6 per cent. Shares of Boeing, however, tanked 8 per cent.
Among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto will be in focus after the auto major announced share buyback at Rs 10,000 per share; i.e. at a 43 per cent premium to the last closing price.
IndiGo too may see some action following a hike in ticket prices for the passenger preferred front row/ window seats. Whereas, Zee is likely to be in focus amid reports that the Sony Group may call-off the proposed merger deal.
8:34 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints gap-up of up to 100 pts
8:28 AM
Sony may call off merger with Zee, send termination notice by Jan 20
Sony Group Corp is planning to call off its merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people aware of the matter. The Japanese conglomerate is likely to send the termination letter to ZEEL before January 20. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei soars 1.5%; Hang Seng gains 1%
Source: Yahoo Finance
8:17 AM
IndiGo hikes air fares, will charge up to Rs 2,000 for front row seats
Passengers will have to dole out up to Rs 2,000 for front seats having more leg room in IndiGo flights, with the airline hiking the charges. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Indian bonds may be included in Bloomberg EM index from September
The proposal comes just a few months after JPMorgan said it would include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index from June. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Metropolis, Zee Entertainment, Fino Payments
Sony Group Corp is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment, reported Bloomberg. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 4,000 cr share buyback at Rs 10,000 apiece
Bajaj Auto board on Monday approved a Rs 4,000 crore share buyback at Rs 10,000 apiece. The company to buy 4 million shares via the tender route, representing 1.41 per cent of Bajaj Auto's outstanding shares, including from promoters. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Opinion: Markets in India's decade
There is a clear sense among most analysts that India’s time has come. A confluence of the lagged impact of past reforms, geopolitics, shifting supply chains, and the sheer size and momentum of the Indian economy has created a buzz around India. Most expect the country to grow between 6 and 7 per cent for the coming years, with nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth between 11 and 12 per cent. We will be the third-largest economy in the world before 2030 and already, on an incremental basis, deliver the third-highest contribution to global growth. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Fund Flows:: FIIs, DIIs net buyers on Monday
FIIs net bought shares worth Rs 16.03 crore, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 155.96 crore on Monday.
7:46 AM
China's invasion of Taiwan to cost around $10 trn, nearly 10% of global GDP
China's rising economic and military heft, Taiwan's burgeoning sense of national identity, and fractious relations between Beijing and Washington mean the conditions for a crisis are in place. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services Indexes flash caution signal
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty PSU Bank index hints of a peak at 5,920, while the Financial Services Index faces stiff resistance at 21,625. READ MORE
7:32 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil consolidates around $76 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
7:28 AM
US Market Check:: Nasdaq soars 2.2%; Dow gains 0.6%
Source: Investing.com
7:25 AM
First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 7:28 AM IST