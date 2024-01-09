Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICICI hiring 30 investment bankers on expectations of record fundraising

Positions range from associate to executive vice president level, with most of the senior hires coming from rival banks, Saraf told Bloomberg News in a recent interview in Mumbai.

ICICI Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh

India’s second-largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. is on a hiring spree, anticipating that fundraising by companies will hit a record high this year and next.  
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The firm plans 15 new hires in its investment banking division this year to beef up its mergers and acquisitions, private equity and fundraising practices, and another 15 in sales, trading and research, said Ajay Saraf, head of investment banking and institutional equities at the lender’s ICICI Securities Ltd. unit. 

Positions range from associate to executive vice president level, with most of the senior hires coming from rival banks, Saraf told Bloomberg News in a recent interview in Mumbai. 

“Over the next three, four years we’ll see very robust deal activity, both on the private and public side,” Saraf said. “India is becoming a very favorable investment destination — the market where everybody wants to be.” 

The moves will increase ICICI Securities’ headcount to 190. 

Others including JM Financial Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are also planning to expand their India operations to capitalise on the boom in deals. 

About $27 billion was raised in initial public offerings and follow-on share sales in India last year, exceeding Hong Kong for the first time in at least three decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Of that total, $7.5 billion was raised from IPOs, still well off the 2021 record of $18 billion. 

Saraf expects more than $18 billion to be raised in IPOs in India in both 2024 and 2025, with at least four listings topping the billion-dollar mark. 

“A lot of people are waiting on the sidelines to see whether the market can absorb a large issuance,” Saraf said. “As soon as they get that assurance, there are a whole lot of companies waiting to raise money.”

Chart
Political stability helps, he said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi projected to prevail in elections this year. Economic growth is also strong — the International Monetary Fund forecasts India’s real gross domestic product will expand more than 6 this year and in 2025. 

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

Hiring in the Indian IT sector shrinks for the first time in 25 years

Indian bonds may be included in Bloomberg EM index from September

Fino Payments Bank applies for SFB license after board's agreement

New block facility sees token trades in 1st week as only few able to avail

Indian Bank to float operations support subsidiary, aims to optimise cost

Adani Ports' first bond issue in over 2 yrs lapped up, more coming: Bankers


The benchmark Sensex index has risen every year since 2015, including a 19 gain in 2023. 

For M&A, Saraf said investors are increasingly interested in manufacturing and industrial businesses. 

“We have seen that sector is the fastest growing,” he said. 

Topics : ICICI Bank investment bankers fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon