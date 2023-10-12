close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty near 19,850, Asia strong; IT shares in focus

Stock market Update on Thursday, October 12: Asian stocks were seen trading with positive bias as Brent Crude dipped to $85 per barrel, and 10-year US bond yields declined to 4.57 per cent.

Image SI Reporter Mumbai
stock, market, shares, investment, investors, trading, sensex, growth, technology

Stock market updates on October 12, 2023: IT stocks led by TCS and Infosys are likely to guide the market sentiment on Thursday. That apart, Nifty weekly options expiry could add to the day's volatility. Further, inflation rate for September; industrial production and manufacturing data for August are scheduled to be announced later in the day.

After market hours on Wednesday, TCS reported its September quarter results wherein the IT major missed its Q2FY24 estimates and hinted towards slow growth prospects in the rest of the financial year. The company has announced Rs 17,000 crore share buyback, at Rs 4,150 per share. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Infosys and HCL Technologies are scheuled to announce Q2 earnings today. 

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,844, suggesting a likely flat start to the day's trade.

Overnight, the US market recouped losses and finished (up to 0.7 per cent) at the high point of the day as 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 4.57 per cent. The US market also awaits the inflation data later tonight. 

In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.2 per cent. Kospi jumped 0.9 per cent, while Taiwan added 0.2 per cent.

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading Gift Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty Q2 results Infosys stock TCS stock BSE NSE Indian stock market Indian stock exchanges

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon