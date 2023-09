Stock market LIVE updates: Asia Pacific markets are nursing losses Wednesday, after fears of the US government shut down hammered Wall Street stocks overnight. Nikkei, Kospi, and ASX 200 were down in the range of 0.3 per cent to 0.75 per cent, while Hang Seng was up 0.03 per cent. New Listings SignatureGlobal (India): Grey Market Premium indicates moderate listing gains of up to 10 per cent for the stock. The Rs 730 crore was subscribed 11.9 times, and the company issued shares at Rs 385 each. Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The Rs 1,201-crore The Rs 1,201-crore IPO was subscribed 4.4 times , and the share issue price was Rs 222. Back home, domestic equities were also preparing for a shaky start with the Gift Nifty index quoting at 19,610 levels, down 56 points at 7:30 AM.: Grey Market Premium indicates moderate listing gains of up to 10 per cent for the stock. The Rs 730 crore was subscribed 11.9 times, and the company issued shares at Rs 385 each. US government shutdown and economic worries Wall Street ended lower Tuesday as investors grappled with the possibility of a US government shutdown that could take place as early as October 1 if Congress doesn't agree on a spending bill. Besides, latest home sales data and consumer confidence report missed estimates, stoking concern over the state of the US economy. The Dow lost 1.14 per cent, it's worst one-day show since March, while the S&P 500 slipped 1.47 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.57 per cent. Read More