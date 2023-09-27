close
Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as country head of Wholesale Banking

Jain succeeds Ravi Thota, who resigned in August, citing personal and professional reasons

YES Bank

At 1 pm on Wednesday, Yes Bank traded 1.15 per cent up at Rs 17.55 on the National Stock Exchange.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Yes Bank has announced the appointment of Manish Jain as the new country head of Wholesale Banking, effective September 27. He succeeds Ravi Thota, who resigned on August 2, 2023, citing personal and professional reasons. His last day at the bank was on September 26, 2023.

In his resignation letter, Thota wrote, “It has been a fulfilling period, and [it is] satisfying to see the strong progress the bank has made in this period.” He acknowledged the positive impact of the Wholesale Bank teams on the bank’s profitability, new business growth, portfolio diversification, credit quality, client acquisition, return on assets (RoA), and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) to average assets.

Jain holds a master of business administration from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and a BTech degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and has nearly three decades of professional experience. As country head of Wholesale Banking, he will lead and oversee various segments, including large corporates, emerging local corporates, transaction banking group, institutional and government banking, and business economics banking within YES Bank.

At 1 pm on Wednesday, Yes Bank traded 1.15 per cent up at Rs 17.55 on the National Stock Exchange.


First Published: Sep 27 2023

