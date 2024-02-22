Stock market LIVE: Nikkei at new high; Fed minutes show no hurried rate cut

Stock market LIVE updates on February 22, 2024: Global trends are positive Thursday morning with Japan's Nikkei (up 1.5 per cent) hitting record highs. South Korea's Kospi (up 0.47 per cent), Australia's ASX200 (up 0.02 per cent), Hong Kong's Hang Seng (up 0.25 per cent), and China's Shanghai Composite (up 0.44 per cent) were other gainers. At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 65 points higher at 22,135 levels. The optimism comes amid largely positive session on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P500 added 0.13 per cent each, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.32 per cent. Minutes released Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting indicated that central bankers are in no hurry to cut interest rates. Against this, global trends, stock-specific action, and the weekly F&O expiry will guide the markets today.