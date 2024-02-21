Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mutual funds pare holdings in Zee Ent by 40% post Sony merger deal fallout

Shares held by active MF schemes decline 40% to 173 million

Zee, ZEEL

Source: Bloomberg

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) pared their holdings in Zee Entertainment by 40 per cent in January after the planned $10 billion merger with Sony Group Corp was called off. At the end of January, 67 active MF schemes were holding 173 million shares, valued at nearly Rs 3,000 crore. At the end of December 2023, 102 schemes were holding 243 million shares.

The stock went into a free fall, declining 37 per cent in January, after about a dozen brokerages reduced their ratings on Zee and de-rated the stock. Shares of Zee are down nearly 5 per cent so far this month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mahindra Manulife, PPFAS and ITI, which had small holdings in Zee as of December, exited the stock completely in January. As per the latest MF portfolios, HDFC, ICICI Prudential and Nippon had the highest exposure to Zee Entertainment among fund houses, shows data from Prime Database. Nippon MF had sold half of its holding in January.

During the three-month period ended December 2023, shareholding data shows the MF holding in the broadcaster rose by 2.4 percentage points (ppts) to 32.5 per cent and retail shareholding rose 1.38 ppts to 12.41 per cent. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cut their stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises by over 6 ppts to 28.2 per cent during the three-month period. The churn seen in January will reflect in the March quarter shareholding data, which will be released in April.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

AIF commitments top Rs 10 trn for first time amid rising demand from HNIs

NTPC, Power Grid sink 3% on profit taking after rallying up to 21% in 1 mth

Medplus slips 2% after board defers expansion plan of diagnostics division

Sterlite Tech soars 9% on entering into strategic partnership with Lumos

HDFC Bank, ITC: 5 Nifty stocks trading far away from their 52-week highs

Topics : Mutual Funds Zee Group Zee Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon