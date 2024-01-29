Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints upbeat start; quotes atop 21,600

Stock market updates on Monday, January 29, 2024: Equity markets seem poised for an eventful week ahead, with the US Fed policy and the Interim Budget in focus.
At 08:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,630, indicating a gap-up open of over 100 points on the Nifty 50.
Among individual shares, on Monday, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, BPCL, Gail, Voda Idea, ITC, Marico, NTPC and Petronet LNG will be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results. That apart, shares of HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, Adani Power and Coal India too are likely to be in focus.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, Hang Seng soared over 1.5 per cent. Kospi surged 1 per cent, while Nikkei added 0.8 per cent. Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan too were seen holding steady gains.
On Friday, the US market ended on a mixed note amid a spike in inflation numbers. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
The US 10-year yield rose to 4.141 per cent. Brent Crude Oil quoted above $83 per barrel mark.
Large shareholders may nudge Zee Entertainment board on action plan
Alarmed by its falling share prices, large shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are planning to seek the views of the company's board on the future plans of the Indian media conglomerate. The shareholders may also ask Zee to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to elect new directors to steer the company if they are not satisfied with its future plans. READ MORE
8:36 AM
'No spectacular announcements': Will FM walk the talk on interim Budget?
The Interim Budget due on February 1, 2024, will include a Vote on Account to ensure that the government's expenditure does not get affected in view of the Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Affiliates of RSS, BJP gear up for LS polls with interim Budget plans
In the run-up to the Interim Budget for 2024-25, affiliates of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are advocating for a range of measures. These include a five-day banking week, doubling the Kisan Samman Nidhi for women farmers to Rs 12,000 annually, incorporating special allowance in pension calculations for banking sector workers, and expanding the Ujjwala Yojana’s consumer base. READ MORE
8:28 AM
MSCI's finest hour: PSU quartet ready to conquer the global stage
Six stocks, four of which are public sector undertakings, are poised to be added to the highly tracked Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Standard Index during the next rebalancing exercise. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stocks to watch on Jan 29: HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, Adani Power, Coal India
Investor focus this week remains on the US Fed's rate outcome on Jan 31 and the interim budget back home on Feb 1. READ MORE
8:17 AM
8:11 AM
Nifty50: Near-term consolidation with negative bias on cards
Nifty outlook: Short-term charts unveil a cautious scenario, where a fresh bullish momentum is anticipated only beyond the 22,124 mark, as per Ravi Nathani READ MORE
8:05 AM
Street signs: P-notes surge, grey market frenzy, and Zee exposure trim
Shares of BLS E-Services, an e-governance services enabler, are in high demand in the grey market ahead of its Rs 311 crore initial public offering (IPO). READ MORE
8:01 AM
Statsguru: How India fares in stock mkt metrics after overtaking Hong Kong
Investors were willing to buy Hong Kong-listed shares at 21 times their earnings in March 2019. This price-to-earnings ratio fell to under 15 by the end of 2023. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Disruptions at Red Sea route may hurt auto, electronics production: GTRI
Components and finished products are often shipped through the Suez Canal to reach different markets, and disruptions can lead to delays in manufacturing and increased costs, it said. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Rupee best-performing Asian currency so far in January
7:47 AM
US sanctions on Russian oil shipments a worry for Indian refiners
Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping companies threaten to hurt supplies of oil this year to Moscow’s second-biggest customer - Indian refiners. READ MORE
7:37 AM
ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil tops $83/bbl
Source: Investing.com
7:32 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures quote near $2,050/ounce
Source: Investing.com
7:27 AM
Asian markets check:: Hang Seng seen leading with a 1.6% gain
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:23 AM
Global check:: US market ends mixed on Friday
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:21 AM
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.