Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng, Kospi soar over 1%; Brent Crude tops $83/bbl

Stock market updates on Monday, January 29, 2024: Equity markets seem poised for an eventful week ahead, with the US Fed policy and the Interim Budget in focus.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,550, indicating a gap-up open around 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Among individual shares, on Monday, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, BPCL, Gail, Voda Idea, ITC, Marico, NTPC and Petronet LNG will be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results.

Global cues

In Asia this morning, Hang Seng soared over 1.5 per cent. Kospi surged 1 per cent, while Nikkei added 0.8 per cent. Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan too were seen holding steady gains.



On Friday, the US market ended on a mixed note amid a spike in inflation numbers. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

The US 10-year yield rose to 4.141 per cent. Brent Crude Oil quoted above $83 per barrel mark.