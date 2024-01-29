Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng, Kospi soar over 1%; Brent Crude tops $83/bbl
Stock market Update on Monday, January 29: Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Gail, Voda Idea, ITC and NTPC to announce December quarter earnings today.
Stock market updates on Monday, January 29, 2024: Equity markets seem poised for an eventful week ahead, with the US Fed policy and the Interim Budget in focus.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,550, indicating a gap-up open around 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Among individual shares, on Monday, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, BPCL, Gail, Voda Idea, ITC, Marico, NTPC and Petronet LNG will be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, Hang Seng soared over 1.5 per cent. Kospi surged 1 per cent, while Nikkei added 0.8 per cent. Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan too were seen holding steady gains.
On Friday, the US market ended on a mixed note amid a spike in inflation numbers. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
The US 10-year yield rose to 4.141 per cent. Brent Crude Oil quoted above $83 per barrel mark.
7:57 AM
Disruptions at Red Sea route may hurt auto, electronics production: GTRI
Components and finished products are often shipped through the Suez Canal to reach different markets, and disruptions can lead to delays in manufacturing and increased costs, it said. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Rupee best-performing Asian currency so far in January
7:47 AM
US sanctions on Russian oil shipments a worry for Indian refiners
Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping companies threaten to hurt supplies of oil this year to Moscow’s second-biggest customer - Indian refiners. READ MORE
7:37 AM
ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil tops $83/bbl
7:32 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures quote near $2,050/ounce
7:27 AM
Asian markets check:: Hang Seng seen leading with a 1.6% gain
7:23 AM
Global check:: US market ends mixed on Friday
7:21 AM
