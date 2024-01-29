Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng, Kospi soar over 1%; Brent Crude tops $83/bbl

Stock market Update on Monday, January 29: Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Gail, Voda Idea, ITC and NTPC to announce December quarter earnings today.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
bse, stock market, markets

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock market updates on Monday, January 29, 2024: Equity markets seem poised for an eventful week ahead, with the US Fed policy and the Interim Budget in focus.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,550, indicating a gap-up open around 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Among individual shares, on Monday, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, BPCL, Gail, Voda Idea, ITC, Marico, NTPC and Petronet LNG will be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results.

Global cues

In Asia this morning, Hang Seng soared over 1.5 per cent. Kospi surged 1 per cent, while Nikkei added 0.8 per cent. Shanghai, Straits Times and Taiwan too were seen holding steady gains.
 
On Friday, the US market ended on a mixed note amid a spike in inflation numbers. Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

The US 10-year yield rose to 4.141 per cent. Brent Crude Oil quoted above $83 per barrel mark.
7:57 AM

Disruptions at Red Sea route may hurt auto, electronics production: GTRI

Components and finished products are often shipped through the Suez Canal to reach different markets, and disruptions can lead to delays in manufacturing and increased costs, it said. READ MORE

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security
7:49 AM

Rupee best-performing Asian currency so far in January

rupee
7:47 AM

US sanctions on Russian oil shipments a worry for Indian refiners

Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping companies threaten to hurt supplies of oil this year to Moscow’s second-biggest customer - Indian refiners. READ MORE

crude oil, ship, vessel
 
7:37 AM

ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil tops $83/bbl

chart
Source: Investing.com

7:32 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures quote near $2,050/ounce

chart
Source: Investing.com

7:27 AM

Asian markets check:: Hang Seng seen leading with a 1.6% gain

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

7:23 AM

Global check:: US market ends mixed on Friday

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

7:21 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Q3 results NTPC Bajaj Finance Gift Nifty Indian equity markets Budget 2023 Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon