Stock Market LIVE: Indices at new highs; Sensex flat, Nifty tops 22,500

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices opened at new highs on Thursday but soon pared gains to turn nearly flat. The BSE Sensex was up 85 points after hitting a new peak of 74,245 and the Nifty rose to 22,523, holding slim gains of 30 points.
JSW Steel, Bajaj twins, Power Grid, Tata Steel and SBI led gains on the Sensex, while UPL was the additional Nifty gainer.
On the flip side, M&M, ICICI Bank, Infosys, TCS and RIL were among the frontline drags. BSE Smallcap index gained 0.7 per cent, partially recouping previous day's sharp losses. Midcap pocket was up 0.2 per cent. Among stocks, NLC fell over 3 per cent as the government will sell its 7 per cent stake in the company via an OFS today. Nifty Auto held most losses, down 0.75 per cent. Metal pocket, on the other hand, led gains by rising over 1 per cent.
Comment :: Top three trends in the market right now
There are some distinct trends in the market now. One, large caps are outperforming mid and small caps.
Two, Bank Nifty is emerging stronger led by private sector majors like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ind Sind Bank and Kotak Bank.
Three, regulatory action on some NBFCs have impacted sentiments in the entire NBFC space, which, in turn, is improving sentiments in the high quality private banking space.
The 3.7% decline in the small cap index this week when Nifty appreciated by 0.5% is a big underperformance. This trend is likely to continue since valuation in the broader market remains highly elevated and the regulator has sent a clear message regarding the froth in the segment.
Therefore, investors have time, even now, to switch from small caps to fairly valued large caps and partly to fixed income products.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
9:37 AM
HAL rises 3% as it amends contract value upwards for LAC IOC
9:35 AM
IIFL Finance soars over 7% on liquidity support from Fairfax India Holdings
>> IIFL Finance said on Wednesday stakeholder Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has agreed to give it liquidity support of $200 million after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the non-banking financial company from giving gold loans.
>> Stock slipped 40% in two days
9:33 AM
Samvardhana Motherson extends decline after promoter sells partial stake
>> Sumitomo Wiring Systems, a major stakeholder in Samvardhana Motherson International, divested a portion of its holdings in the company through bulk deals on Wednesday. The transaction's total value amounts to Rs 3,630 crore.
9:31 AM
Morgan Stanley picks stake worth Rs 910 crore in Zomato
>> Morgan Stanley Asia Pte. infused Rs 909.5 crore into Zomato Ltd. following a reduction in the stake by an affiliate of China's Ant Group through open market transactions on Wednesday.
9:29 AM
IGL slips 4.4%, trims losses later amid CNG price cut in Delhi
9:27 AM
Coal India off highs; Centre issues draft request for proposals for coal gasification
>> The Ministry of Coal has issued three draft request for proposals (RFPs) for consultation on coal gasification scheme.
9:25 AM
NLC India falls over 3% as Govt begins stake sale via OFS
>> The government plans to divest up to 7 per cent of its stake in NLC India through an offer for sale (OFS), aiming to raise approximately Rs 2,000-2,100 crore.
9:23 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCaps gain strength after 2 days of profit booking
9:21 AM
Sectoral trends :: Metal, Media, PSB indices gain nearly 1% each
Investors on Wednesday dumped stocks of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and moved their money to bank shares amid fear of a broader crackdown on the sector by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The concern was stoked by the central bank’s action against IIFL Finance, JM Financial, and Paytm Payments Bank, citing lapses in their operations. Read
8:55 AM
Moody's affirms 'Ba3' rating to Tata Motors, positive outlook post demerger
Rating agency Moody's on Wednesday said it has affirmed Tata Motors' Ba3 corporate family rating while maintaining a positive outlook on all ratings. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed Tata Motors Ltd's (TML) Ba3 senior unsecured instrument ratings, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement. Read
8:51 AM
Spectrum auction to be a muted affair as telcos already hold key bands
There is something about the Barcelona telecom summit that makes people open up. At the recent Mobile World Congress 2024, in the Spanish city famous for its architecture, football club, and nightlife, Indian telecom was in the limelight for its fastest 5G rollout. Read
8:47 AM
Stocks to watch: Infosys, LIC, NLC India, Mukka Proteins, Zomato
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has entered into an amendment to the LCA IOC contract, with the contract value revised from Rs 2,700.87 crore to Rs 5,077.95 crore.
IOC: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) the nation's top oil firm - will in three months start manufacturing fuel used in adrenaline-pumping Formula One or F1 motor racing as it looks to expand its basket of niche fuels. Read
8:41 AM
Why is NLC India among top stocks to be watched today? Read here
Shares of state-run NLC India will be on investor radar on Thursday, March 7, as the government is set to offload its partial stake in the firm. The government will sell up to 7 per cent stake in NLC India through an offer for sale (OFS) to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore. Read
8:35 AM
Coal India, BHEL may sizzle on this announcement by govt; details here
As the government has sought feedback from interested government as well as private entities for establishment of coal gasification plants in the country, shares of NLC India, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, BHEL, and Gail India are set to hog the limelight on Thursday, March 7.Read