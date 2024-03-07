Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares up after no surprises from Powell testimony

Stock market live updates on March 7, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to extend their record hitting gains on Thursday too before investors enter the long weekend. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 43 points at 22,636 levels.

Back home, stock-specific action will be tracked, especially in the Midcap and Smallcap space that saw sharp selling in previous session even as benchmarks scaled new peaks.

NLC India will be eyed as govt announced selling a 7 per cent in stake in the company via an OFS.

Mukka Proteins will make its debut on the bourses. Against the issue price of Rs 28, it could open 100 per cent higher, as suggests its grey market premium.

Global Cues

Global markets were largely positive after US Fed Chief Jerome Powell's reiteration that interest rate cuts will begin this year but not immediately.

No surprises in his testimony kept US markets stable. The Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent overnight. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.51 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent, hitting another new high this morning. Kospi and ASX 200 also jumped up to 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng was the only loser, down 0.2 per cent.