Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 22,400 in pre-open

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a tepid start on Monday, suggests Nifty futures, which were quoting flat at 22,500 levels in Gift City. The new week has China's 2024 growth expectation figure in focus Tuesday, along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on March 6 and 7. Back home, HSBC's services PMI data will be eyed on Tuesday, among stock-specific action. Global cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning. Nikkei extended its record breaking run by breaching 40,000 with a jump of 1 per cent, CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up to 0.2 per cent lower. Kospi in South Korea rose 1 per cent.

On Friday, US indices continued their upward trend as Nasdaq gained 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.80 per cent, while the Dow Jones gained 0.23 per cent.