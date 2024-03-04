Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 22,400 in pre-open

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a tepid start on Monday, suggests Nifty futures, which were quoting flat at 22,500 levels in Gift City.
The new week has China's 2024 growth expectation figure in focus Tuesday, along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on March 6 and 7.
Back home, HSBC's services PMI data will be eyed on Tuesday, among stock-specific action.
Global cues
Asian markets were mixed this morning. Nikkei extended its record breaking run by breaching 40,000 with a jump of 1 per cent, CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up to 0.2 per cent lower. Kospi in South Korea rose 1 per cent.
On Friday, US indices continued their upward trend as Nasdaq gained 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.80 per cent, while the Dow Jones gained 0.23 per cent.
Currency Check :: Rupee appreciates 4 paise in early deals
9:01 AM
SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in an e-reverse auction
State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Sunday said its arm SJVN Green Energy has bagged a 200 MW solar project in an e-Reverse Auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
This project is to be developed by SJVN Green Energy on a build-own-and-operate basis at the tentative development cost of Rs 1,100 crore, a company statement said. Read
8:57 AM
Here's why shares of Coforge will be in focus on Monday, March 4
Shares of information technology company, Coforge, will be in focus on Monday, March 4, as it has decided not proceed with the proposed offering of American Depository Receipts (ADRs). Read
8:52 AM
Here's why shares of Swan Energy will be in focus on Monday
Shares of Swan Energy will be in focus on Monday, March 4, after the company's subsidiary, SLPL, pre-paid the entire loan, along with interest till date. Read
8:48 AM
Why shares of Godrej Properties will be on investor radar today? Check here
Shares of Godrej Properties will be in focus on Monday, March 4, as the company has entered into definitive agreements to develop a township project on a 62 acre land parcel in North Bengaluru.Read
8:44 AM
Nifty50 outlook: Await breakout above 22,464 to initiate bullish positions
The Nifty Index has established a bullish trend, and key resistance and support levels have been identified for strategic decision-making. Investors are encouraged to focus on profit booking opportunities, considering potential re-entry points at the specified support levels. Read
8:38 AM
Stocks to watch: Jio Fin, Vedanta, Info Edge, Asian Paints, Swan Energy
Jio Financial Services: In the periodic reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices, Jio Financial Services is the sole addition to the S&P BSE Large Cap, as revealed by the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Vedanta: According to a senior company official, Vedanta Resources, the parent company of the Mumbai-based mining conglomerate Vedanta Limited, intends to reduce up to $3 billion in debt over the next three years, news agency PTI reported.
Info Edge India: The internet company announced that its mobile applications—Naukri jobseeker, Naukrigulf Job Search App, and 99acres Buy/Sell/Rent Property—are now available again on the Google Play Store. Read
8:34 AM
RK Swamy raises Rs 187 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO today
RK Swamy has raised Rs 187.22 crore through its anchor book that opened on March 1.
Nippon SmallCap Fund corners 27% of the anchor investor portion, the highest, with over 17 lakh shares for Rs 50.03 crore.
New IPO: RK Swamy to open offering today, close on March 6
The company offers single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. It plans to raise Rs 173 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 250.56 crore via offer-for-sale (OFS) of 87 lakh equity shares.
The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 270-288 per equity share.
8:25 AM
DIIs sell Rs 45 crore of shares in Saturday's session
8:20 AM
FII sold shares worth Rs 82 crore in Saturday's special session
8:17 AM
Rupee closes flat on Friday
8:14 AM
Gift Nifty futures around 30 pts higher over last close on NSE
8:11 AM
Brent Crude ticks higher to 83.7/$
8:08 AM
OPEC+ extends 2.2 mn bbl output cuts per day into April-June
OPEC+ members agreed to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter, largely in line with market expectations.
8:05 AM
US indices close higher Friday as S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh highs
8:02 AM
Asian stocks mixed; Nikkei breaches 40,000 in new record
Nikkei has made a fresh record by jumping 1per cent to breach 40,000 level for the first time.
7:48 AM
