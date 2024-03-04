Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei breaches 40K; China GDP estimate eyed this week

Stock market live updates on March 4, 2024: The new week has China's 2024 growth expectation figure in focus Tuesday, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on March 6-7

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a tepid start on Monday, suggests Nifty futures, which were quoting flat at 22,500 levels in Gift City. 

The new week has China's 2024 growth expectation figure in focus Tuesday, along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on March 6 and 7. 
 
Back home, HSBC's services PMI data will be eyed on Tuesday, among stock-specific action. 

Global cues


Asian markets were mixed this morning. Nikkei extended its record breaking run by breaching 40,000 with a jump of 1 per cent, CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up to 0.2 per cent lower. Kospi in South Korea rose 1 per cent. 

On Friday, US indices continued their upward trend as Nasdaq gained 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.80 per cent, while the Dow Jones gained 0.23 per cent.

8:05 AM

US indices close higher Friday as S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh highs

8:02 AM

Asian stocks mixed; Nikkei breaches 40,000 in new record

Nikkei has made a fresh record by jumping 1per cent to breach 40,000 level for the first time. 
7:48 AM

Good morning readers!

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

